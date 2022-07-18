Priyanka Chopra makes her first fashion investment

Priyanka Chopra

Actor Priyanka Chopra has invested in luxury fashion and sportswear brand Perfect Moment, the company announced.

She made the investment with her husband, musician and entrepreneur Nick Jonas, in a move that will support the French ski and surfwear brand as it expands its global footprint into new markets in the Middle East and Asia. , as well as strengthening its presence in the United Kingdom and United States.

They will also star in advertising campaigns for Perfect Moment and design capsule collections, fast company reports the magazine.

Not having to choose between looking amazing and performing at the highest level is a consumer need that Perfect Moment not only understands, but is also embedded in this brand’s ethos, Chopra said.

I’m proud to be a strategic investor and advisor to such a bold and forward-thinking company. We look forward to a bright future.

The couple will help elevate the brand, said Perfect Moment general manager Negin Yeganegy.

Not only do they live and breathe the brand, but their proven track record of successful business ventures make them ideal partners, she said.

The value of the couple’s investment has not been made public.

Since getting married in 2018, the Jonases have made a number of joint investments, mostly in private equity and real estate.

In February, the couple joined Camila Cabello, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Mindy Kaling and several other investors in a $30 million Series B funding round for alternative beverage brand Olipop.

Last year, they participated in a $35 million bridge financing for HumanCo, a producer of healthy, gluten-free, dairy-free and organic foods.

The Jonases also own a seven-bedroom, $20 million home in Encino, California.

Their joint net worth was estimated at $98 million per GQ India magazine.

Apart from a career as one of the highest paid actors in India, Chopra, 39, has endorsed several well-known brands including Max Factor, Pantene and Pepsi.

She produces films in Hollywood and Bollywood and owns a restaurant, Sona, a line of vegan hair care products and a collection of homewares.

Demi Moore has expanded her collaboration with fashion brand Andie. PA

Half Moore

Hollywood A-lister Demi Moore has repeatedly broken the mold of how women are meant to behave. Most notable was his iconic 1991 cover for vanity lounge magazine.

Last year, she joined her daughters in a family campaign for inclusive swimwear brand Andie. Now she’s expanding that collaboration as a swimwear designer.

Demi Moore x Andie, a vintage-inspired 10-piece swimwear collection, hit the brands’ online and offline stores earlier this month and ranges from $75 to $155.

The mother-of-three was an early investor in the swimwear brand after contributing seed funding to the start-up in 2018, according to investor information platform Crunchbase.

Working directly with Andie’s team to create meaningful swimwear influenced by my penchant for vintage fashion, while keeping women in mind at every stage of their lives, has been an inspiring and fulfilling experience, a she declared.

Moore, 59, was involved in every step of the design process, from sketches to selecting fabrics and finalizing the final product, said Michelle Copelman, vice president of brand and design at Andie.

We are thrilled to partner with such an influential fashion icon on this very special collection and look forward to sharing it with women around the world,” she said.

In December, Andie raised $18.5 million in a Series B funding round led by Marcy Venture Partners. The company claims to have sold more than one million swimwear since its launch five years ago.

Moore has a net worth of $200 million, according to wealth tracking website Celebrity Net Worth.

The Golden Globe-nominated star was one of the highest-paid actresses of the 1990s. Phantom with Patrick Swayze and some good men, featuring Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson.

Moore’s net worth was boosted by the divorce settlements of two of Hollywood’s wealthiest men. She received $90 million after her divorce from Bruce Willis in 1998 and a generous settlement from Ashton Kutcher in 2013, according to the New York Post.

She is also a film producer, notably for the three Austin Powers films. His 2019 memoir, Upside downis a New York Times Bestseller.

Moores’ private equity portfolio includes investments in US e-commerce retailer Thrive Market and All Market, which owns the Vita Coco coconut water brand.

Social media personality Griffin Johnson has invested in men’s grooming brand Disco. Getty

Griffin Johnson

Comedian and TikTok vlogger Griffin Johnson has joined men’s grooming brand Disco as an investor, advisor and brand ambassador.

The brand focuses on clean skincare and tailors its products to men’s specific skin concerns. He hopes the association with Johnson will change the mindset around self-care for men, Disco said.

In 2021, the brand closed a $5 million seed round led by Midnight Venture Partners.

Disco is a skin care brand that manufactures incredibly high quality and natural skin care products especially for men. Their products have transformed my skin, my confidence and my state of mind, Johnson said in an Instagram post.

Their products have transformed my skin, my confidence and my state of mind Griffin Johnson, comedian and vlogger

The Illinois-born social media personality will take this message to her 20 million social media fans. Johnson, a founding member of Sway House, a group of TikTok’s biggest stars, had 10.3 million followers on the platform last week.

Johnson, 23, teamed up with fellow social media stars Josh Richards and Noah Beck to launch a $15million venture capital fund in April 2021.

The fund, Animal Capital, focuses on connecting start-ups with Gen Z consumers. Its advisers include American internet entrepreneur Justin Kan and former Olympic rowers and investors Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.

Animal Capital has invested in music platform Breakr, sugar-free coffee brand Super Coffee and banking app Step.

Johnson has a net worth of $2 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He’s joined at least 13 other seed and adventure rides so far, according to Crunchbase. Among them are soft drink brand Poppi, learning support services company Parallel Learning and additive manufacturer AON3D.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The comedian and actor has signed a four-year deal with men’s grooming brand Manscaped. PA

pete davidson

Comedian and actor Pete Davidson, who is dating Kim Kardashian, is the new face of, among other things, men’s grooming brand Manscaped. As part of the four-year deal, Davidson will join the San Diego, California-based company as a brand partner and shareholder.

A promotional video was released on July 11 to mark the partnership. In three days, the number of viewers on YouTube passed the one million mark.

Davidson, 28, was named one of Time magazines the most influential people of 2022 earlier this year.

He has a net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. As a main cast member of Saturday Night Live, he was earning $15,000 per episode until he left in May. He has acted in several films, including The Angry Birds 2 movie, Marmaduke and Dirtiness.

He owns a home in Staten Island, New York, which he bought in 2020 for $1.2 million. It’s a few blocks from the $1.3 million home he bought for his mother in 2016.

Davidson is one of many famous investors in Manhattans Pebble Bar, a converted 19th-century townhouse. Other investors include music producer Mark Ronson and actors Justin Theroux and Jason Sudeikis, according to media reports.

Updated: July 18, 2022, 5:00 a.m.