Teresa Giudice stuns in a low-cut lime green cutout dress





Teresa Giudice showed off her toned physique and prominent cleavage in her lime green dress. Photo credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice showed off her fit figure in a low-cut lime green dress with cutouts that showed off her toned torso. She’s been busy as her wedding to Luis Ruelas is just weeks away and the new season of RHONJ is filming. There was a lot of drama in his life too. After several years of friendship with Dina (Manzo) Cantin, the two no longer speak to each other. In fact, she was supposed to be Tre’s matron of honor, and that’s no longer the case. As restless as it all is, Teresa always takes the time to keep her physique on point. Teresa Giudice knocked her gaze out of the park for a Saturday night. Teresa Giudice wears a lime green dress with cutouts The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG have upped her fashion game since getting involved with her soon-to-be husband, Luis Ruelas. She chose to show more skin and a lot more cleavage. Teresa Giudice took to her Instagram page to show off her good looks and fit physique in a low-cut lime green dress. It left little to the imagination and the cutouts showed off his toned torso. Subscribe to our newsletter ! Teresa captioned the post, “Happy Saturday can’t wait to have a shot of Tequila @danostequila” And it wouldn’t be a Teresa look without the glamor and hair to go along with the thoughtful look. The reality TV star knows how to create a look that will have fans talking, and this one did just that. What is Teresa Giudice doing so far? In addition to filming the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice has been busy preparing for the wedding. She will get married in a few weeks, with her four daughters by her side. Teresa’s entire life, from the birth of Audiana to today, was filmed for the show. However, don’t expect her nuptials to be filmed for the show — at least not RHONJ. Teresa played coy when asked if there would be a special wedding for her big day. A standalone episode is more Teresa’s style, with everything focused on her from start to finish. As the wedding approaches, Teresa will likely keep her followers updated on what’s to come. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus.

