Fashion
Have you heard of the Balenciaga x Bang & Olufsen speaker bag?
It seems like every Balenciaga fashion show or product launch these days seems to stir up a frenzy, despite the sometimes extravagant nature of some of the designs. During the fall-winter 2022-2023 haute couture shows, the house caused a sensation with a new Balenciaga handbag — and not just any — since it is (oh joy!) a loudspeaker bag which combines style and music.
The Balenciaga Speaker Bag, a complement to Demna Gvasalia’s quirky couture creations
It’s no secret that Georgian designer Demna Gvasalia is a fan of hacking everyday objects and transforming them into couture creations, or that he’s driven by the idea of playing with street codes. masses. But he has once again pushed the limits of creativity by imagining the ultimate accessory: an “it bag” which is also a speaker. That’s sure to please the brand’s well-heeled clients – Kim Kardashian, Alexa Demie and Dua Lipa, for example – who got to see the bag up close at the brand’s latest haute couture show.
Burst sneakers at more than €1,000 a pair, hybrid pants halfway between jeans and cargo shorts, or even a parka worthy of the most beautiful road safety campaigns, Balenciaga rarely does things by halves. And that’s good, because it is precisely this largesse that seduces the most prestigious customers of the brand, as well as mere mortals. No wonder the brand is now considered one of the most popular in the world. And there’s no question of stopping doing what he does best. Indeed, Demna Gvasalia is a committed designer who seems to be overflowing with creativity, always in tune with the challenges of our time, as evidenced by her latest fashion creation that is making social networks go viral: a speaker bag.
Collaboration with Bang & Olufsen
While there’s nothing innovative about the speaker bag itself, this is the first time it’s been featured in a couture version that’s likely to land on the most high-profile red carpets. The result of a collaboration with Bang & Olufsen, a Danish firm specializing in audiovisual devices – which recently partnered with the Supreme brand – the hybrid bag has a rigid shell that opens at the back to store the bare necessities. , and which also incorporates a loudspeaker with all the features necessary for listening to music, including Bluetooth technology. That’s enough to make you the life and soul of the party.
Already on sale at Balenciaga’s new couture boutique, which recently opened a few blocks from the Champs-Elysées in Paris, the speaker bag should soon find itself widely copied. Its price remains a mystery, though, and that’s probably not a bad thing.
(Main and featured images: Bang & Olufsen)
This story was published via AFP Relaxnews
