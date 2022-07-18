All about Princess Diana’s wedding dress

PRINCESS DIANA ARCHIVE / GETTY IMAGES

THERE IS NO FAIRY TALE like a royal wedding.

So when Diana Spencer married Prince Charles on July 29, 1981, the entire nation stopped to take notice.

28.4 million people tuned into their TVs to watch the British heir marry his future queen, and another 600,000 took to the streets of London to catch a glimpse of the new princess. And while the whole occasion was steeped in grandeur, no item was more amazed, reported or praised more than Diana’s wedding dress.

Considered the “the best kept secret in the history of fashion,“ no details of her now-iconic dress were revealed until that fateful day, meaning her emergence from the royal carriage was even more alluring and a true fairy tale moment.

most CLOSELY kept SECRET fashionable THE STORY

Since then, the dress has been immortalized in royal and pop culture history capsules. It’s arguably one of the most iconic pieces of clothing ever worn by a member of the British Royal Family (perhaps closely followed by the infamous Revenge Dress).

Below, BAZAAR answers all your burning questions about Princess Diana’s wedding dress.

MIRRORPIX / GETTY IMAGES

Who designed Princess Diana’s wedding dress?

Princess Diana’s fairytale dress was designed by Welsh duo David and Elizabeth Emanuel.

The couple’s head seamstress, Nina Missetzis, also worked tirelessly on the iconic number, along with a handful of other in-house seamstresses.

Related: A collection of the most symbolic and sentimental outfits worn by the British Royal Family

FOX PHOTOS / GETTY IMAGES

What was Princess Diana’s wedding dress made of?

The crinoline number was made from woven silk taffeta with a lace bodice, hand-embroidered and decorated with over 10,000 beads.

As tradition dictates, the fabric was sourced from British mills, with antique lace being its “something old”. The dress also included a piece of lace that once belonged to Queen Mary.

COURTESY OF HISTORIC ROYAL PALACES COURTESY OF HISTORIC ROYAL PALACES

The designers also sewed an 18k gold horseshoe, a symbol of good luck, into Diana’s petticoat and a blue bow in the inner waistband as her “something blue.”

Related: The Best Royal Fairytale Wedding Dresses of All Time

How much did Diana’s wedding dress cost?

At the time, Diana’s wedding dress cost around 9,000. That may seem modest for a royal bridal look, but when adjusted for inflation, it was worth around 28,000 or more than 48,000 Australian dollars today. today.

Of course, this overlooks the cultural significance of the dress, which ultimately makes it priceless.

FOX PHOTOS / GETTY IMAGES

Why was Princess Diana’s wedding dress so wrinkled?

One of the biggest pain points in Charles and Diana’s marriage was the slightly wrinkled appearance of the bride’s dress.

When Diana got out of the car, the press and the public were surprised by the immense amount of wrinkles in her wedding dress.

Apparently the dress got wrinkled because it was too big to fit in the coach that carried it to St. Paul’s Cathedral and had to be folded in on itself for the trip.

GETTY PICTURES

Elizabeth Emanuel later told ITV: ‘We knew it would crease a bit, but when I saw it coming to St Pauls and we saw the crease I actually felt weak. I was horrified, really, because there were a lot of creases. It was much more than we thought. »

Elizabeth also said The daily mail that during dress rehearsals they had not taken into account how much room the 25-foot train would take up in the car, nor that her father would be riding with her.

GETTY PICTURES

What tiara did Diana wear on her wedding day?

Typically, royal brides will choose a headdress from the family’s heirloom jewelry collection. But, breaking with tradition, Diana instead opted for a tiara from her own personal family collection.

The Spencer Tiara was made from a number of treasured family heirlooms into a single piece by Garrard & Co in the 1930s.

PA IMAGES/GETTY

Did Princess Diana have a second wedding dress?

Given that her dress would go down in history, it had to be an unveiling of epic proportions. As a result, a second dress was ordered in case Diana’s main dress leaked or was damaged.

The alternative dress was simpler, but made of the same ivory silk taffeta, according to Good morning!. It also reportedly included a deeper neckline, shorter sleeves, and a bubble skirt.

The designers both said that Diana didn’t even know about the backup dress, but it was for their peace of mind!

STR / GETTY IMAGES

“We haven’t tried it on Diana. We never even discussed it,” David told People.

“Unless I had a brain breakdown, trying on a second dress was the last thing Diana would have done,” Elizabeth joked in an interview with CBS News in 2005. “She was so busy that we had to adapt all of our arrangements to her schedule. There was absolutely no way she could have tried on that dress.

Where is Diana’s wedding dress now?

More than 40 years after Diana walked down the aisle, her wedding dress belongs to her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

In 2021, the princes lent the world-famous garment to Kensington Palace, so it could be displayed as part of a royal fashion show, Royal style in the making.

Before her sons inherited her estate in 2014, Princess Diana’s wedding dress was put on display at Althorp House, where she is buried.

GETTY PICTURES

Related: The most iconic portraits of the British royal family of all time