Vedaant Madhavan, son of actor R Madhavan, breaks national junior swimming record and fans are loving it





Actor R Madhavan, who was recently seen in Rocket: The Nambi Effect, is a proud dad after his son Vedaant, who is a swimmer, broke the national record in the 1500m freestyle at the 48th National Junior Aquatics Championships. The actor himself took to Twitter to share the news with fans. “Never say never. National junior 1500m freestyle record broken. @VedaantMadhavan,” Madhavan wrote in his tweet after his son’s record breaking performance. Never say never . National junior record for the 1500m freestyle broken. @VedaantMadhavan pic.twitter.com/Vx6R2PDfwc Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 17, 2022 Vedaant took the gold in 16:01.73 to beat teammate Advait Page’s record of finishing the 1500m freestyle in 16:06.43 seconds in 2017. Karnatakas Amogh Anand Venkatesh, who clocked 16:21.98 seconds, came second and Bengals Shubhojeet Gupta, who touched the pads in 16:34.06, took the bronze medal of the competition. Vedaant recently won a gold medal in Copenhagen in the men’s 800 freestyle at the Danish Open. The actor has always been supportive of his son and is often seen celebrating his success on social media. When Vedaant won the gold medal in Copenhagen, Madhavan shared a clip from the Danish Open medal ceremony. Shortly after news broke of Vedaant’s record-breaking performance in Odisha, fans flocked to social media with congratulatory messages for the 16-year-old. Moment of proud father and also a great asset to our country https://t.co/2StRTRgKnV Romil Srivash (@RomilSrivash) July 17, 2022 Proud of @VedaantMadhavan The future belongs to Thanks @ActorMadhavan 4 give india what we haven’t dreamed of for ages… Indian75 (@Save375Mumbai) July 17, 2022 Congratulations Vedant! Dad is a movie star, a rich man… still enduring physical pain and doing such a sport of swimming is amazing. Hats off sir! Santosh Kulkarni (@Santoshk12) July 17, 2022 Super talented father son duo… Woot Woot… India is proud of you two!!! https://t.co/laFPwjSmLW sherryrawla (@sherryrawla) July 17, 2022 Congratulations !! @VedaantMadhavan and your mentors….proud of you…the future of India…good luck!! https://t.co/7fpdhURO77 Arun Singh (@kochas27) July 17, 2022 A star in the making https://t.co/eGefmAc0H2 Amit Pradhan (@Chiku_Says) July 17, 2022 Vedaant was only 12 years old when he won a medal for the first time in an international event at a swimming competition in Thailand. The young Indian is only 16 years old and is already making headlines with his splendid performances around the world. At this rate, he may be a medal contender for India in the near future.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mensxp.com/sports/other-sports/112489-r-madhavan-son-vedaant-madhavan-breaks-junior-national-swimming-record.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos