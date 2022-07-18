Jessie James Decker sizzles in a bikini for her ‘Kittenish’ fashion show – Hollywood Life









See the gallery





Image Credit: Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Kittenish Jessie James Decker, 34, looked amazing in her last fashion show appearance! The singer walked the runway in a pink bikini with gold detailing at the Miami Swim Week fashion show, where she represented her label Kittenish by Jessie James Decker Swim, on July 15. She had her long wavy hair and showed off natural looking makeup as she looked confident and fit in front of the crowd. More about jessie james Along with walking the runway, Jessie posed for some epic backstage photos. She gave the camera a cute smile as she stood in front of a clothes rack, in a snap. Another photo showed her cuddling her husband Eric Decker, who went to the show to support her. They smiled and even kissed at one point as he wore a blue, white and orange patterned short-sleeved button-up top and gray shorts. Jessies’ latest appearance at the fashion show comes after she opened up about having body image issues over the years. I’ve struggled with body image issues and when I really think about it, I’ve probably still, her wrote on Instagram in June. I go from extreme being obsessed with working out and being muscular and lean to giving up and winning because food makes me feel better and then eventually it’s a cycle that only gets worse at new. Jessie James Decker: discover the photos of the star I feel like I’m constantly in a battle with the rest of the industry to prove to them that I’m not just a TV personality or an influencer because it’s overshadowed my music, she said. for follow-up. As a woman in 2022, I don’t understand why I can’t have a family, publish books, own a fashion label, be an influencer and do TV without being asked if I’m taking my music career seriously just because I chose to dream big. Eric called his wife’s post inspirational and beautiful after posting it. The lovebirds further proved their bond was strong when she recently opened up about the possibility of having another child. It depends on the month my daughter! she laughed in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife last month. I’m going through phases this month is a no. Next month could be a yes. Jessie and Eric are already parents of three children, including Viviane8, Eric Jr.6 and Forest4. Related link Related: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Afflecks Relationship Timeline: From First Love to Marriage

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hollywoodlife.com/2022/07/17/jessie-james-decker-bikini-kittenish-fashion-show-pics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos