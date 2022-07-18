Party Dress Express Opens at New Fall River Pleasant Street Location

FALL RIVER The party has just begun on Pleasant Street as a popular city clothing store settles into his new home.

Express Evening Dress opened at 847 Pleasant St. last week, just minutes from its previous location, and is already “rocking and rolling,” said owner Jessica Cordeiro, who runs the store with her sister Adrianna Cordeiro.

It’s the same beautiful selection of all the special occasion outfits in brand new packaging, the one the siblings can’t wait to see the community.

Party Dress Express welcomed its first customers to the new storefront on July 7, which Cordeiro said was “incredible.”

“There was a lot of hard work and tears. It was a nice feeling yesterday to walk in and open the doors, turn on the lights,” she said. “It’s like a fresh start.”

“A totally different atmosphere in this building”

The difference is apparent from the moment you walk in. Cordeiro said visitors noted the more welcoming feel of the new space.

“It’s just a totally different vibe in this building than the other building,” Cordeiro said.

“I’m thrilled to see a lot of our brides from our old store come here… I’m thrilled to see people’s expressions when they first walk in.”

Party Dress Express, a Fall River staple for over three decades, has moved after its lease was not renewed at its former Tower Mill site on Quarry Street.

Opening week was mostly business as usual for the store, Cordeiro said, with appointments lining up and people showing up to offer their best wishes and check out the new place.

He will receive an official Spindle City welcome this Friday at his grand opening with Mayor Paul Coogan.

What the new store offers

According to Cordeiro, the biggest benefits of their new home are the abundance of parking, accessibility for people with disabilities, and top-of-the-line flexibility in opening hours to accommodate customers they didn’t have. just not at the factory.

She said the quietness of the Pleasant Street store is also a plus. In Tower Mill, their neighbors included a few schools, a dance studio and a gym, which became disruptive as they tried to create a special experience for their wives.

Currently, only a few companies share their walls. The storefront once housed an event rental business, which has moved to the back of the same building.

The Cordeiros, with the help of family and friends, have been busy since May transforming the new space. This included refreshing the exterior with landscaping, painting the interior black and white for a cleaner, more industrial look with exposed pipes to hang things from, additional lighting, and a simpler setup.

In the old boutique, Cordeiro said the bride’s, mother of the bride’s and bridesmaids’ wedding sections were scattered around. The bride was the last section you saw and now it’s the focal point, with the prom and pageant section moved to the back of the store.

“In the other store, everything was kind of layered…now we can give prom its own space,” she said.

The sisters start a new chapter

The Cordeiros got their start with Party Dress Express as teenagers and helped run the business from its original location in the Wampanoag Mill on Quequechan Street, where it opened in 1986, to its biggest spot. of Quarry Street, and now at its new and improved Pleasant. Street construction.

Although excited about their latest adventure, Cordeiro said leaving their 12-year-old home in Tower Mill was emotional.

“To see where we originally came from and how much we had to grow into this store…that became our home and then leave that behind and start a new business is bittersweet,” he said. she stated.

Cordeiro said she is looking forward to embarking on this new journey by welcoming both familiar faces and new faces to their store and seeing where the business goes.

“There’s always room for growth no matter what you do in business,” she said. “Every day you learn something new, every day is a new chapter.”

To find official opening hours or make an appointment, visit their website at https://www.partydressexpress.com or the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/partydressexp.