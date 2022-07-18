Barr advances to World Semi-Final in Oregon





Thomas Barr shook off recent injury troubles to produce a superb opening effort at the World Championships in Athletics in Oregon on Saturday, with the Ferrybank star finishing second in his 400m hurdles series in 49.15 to automatically qualify for Sunday’s semi-final.

His familiar territory comes with random preparation, but I’m very happy to get a big Q, he said. My training has been good the last two weeks so we knew if I put it in place we should be able to qualify. We had the most stacked heat, it could have been a semi-final, so I knew it would be tough, but since I was in lane eight, I had to go. I couldn’t leave it to chance.

Barr missed about five weeks of training with an Achilles tendon injury he picked up in May and was well below his best when he won the national title on his return, but he feels there is more to come now that he has a blowout under his belt. I’m sitting in a good place because this time three weeks ago I wasn’t sure I was coming here, he said. I can definitely go a bit faster in the first 200, 250, prepare better, then open the taps on the straight and see what I have left to give. Got the job done today but can’t wait to get back. I’m going to chat with Hayley (Harrison Barrs trainer), I might be able to break down the race really well and tell me what I can do better tomorrow. Barr has made a habit of stepping up to the next level when he goes to a major championship. That’s what I thrive on. I love the adrenaline I get from it, the rush I feel. “Coming out today, my heart was racing. It scares me, and that’s exactly what I need adrenaline. When you succeed, there’s no better feeling. He thinks that “It will take a low 48 to reach the final. Which I think I can do,” he said. It will definitely be a 48-mid or faster. I have no illusions. I have to try to stay at a contact distance. Later in the day, Andrew Coscoran kept spirits up in the Irish camp with a composed and elegant performance in the men’s 1500m heats, with the Meathman finishing third in a season best time of 3:36.36 to automatically advance to Sunday night’s semi-final. . I ran controlled in the middle of the pack and with 150 to go I made a move to get into that top six, he said. I was watching the top six the whole time and a gap opened up with 600 to go. I’m definitely a little more comfortable on that level now. We were aiming for a final here and that hasn’t changed.

