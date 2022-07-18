Dog crushes owner’s wedding ceremony





PORTSMOUTH, RI (CNN) — A Rhode Island couple wanted their dog at their wedding, but he caught them running down the aisle and trying to jump on the bride’s dress. With dog owners wanting their pets to attend their weddings, there are now dog grooming services like For the Love of Paws that just prepare pets for the big event. But how do you prepare for Colonel, a yellow Lab that coach Danielle Marchessault described as fired up and excited? The Colonel, a yellow lab, may have been invited to the wedding of his owners, Kate and Drew Gunio, but he crushed it anyway, causing delicious trouble. (Credit: Carly Michelle Photography via CNN) His owners, Kate and Drew Gunio, say they are obsessed with their dog and decided there was no way to get married without him. But the colonel didn’t just walk down the aisle at the wedding in Portsmouth, Rhode Island; he ran down it. The bride says she was more worried about her dress at the time, but her future husband protected the garment at all costs, putting himself between her and the colonel. He even reached into his pocket and pulled out a rawhide treat for the dog. The jumping and excited colonel knocked over the microphone set up for the vows. He was always the greatest jester, and we were so happy that all of our friends and family got to see him live and in action. It’s something everyone will always remember, isn’t it? said Kate Gunio. Despite the incident, the Colonel was allowed to stay until he jumped on the bride’s dress in the middle of the vows. At that point, that’s when we said, Colonel, it’s time for you to go, Kate Gunio said. The trouble-making, marriage-breaking dog was later escorted away by his trainer. Copyright 2022 CNN New Source. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wwnytv.com/2022/07/18/my-dress-dog-crashes-owners-wedding-ceremony/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos