Plymouth School Board to revise dress codes after student complaints
PLYMOUTH Parents may want to delay choosing back-to-school wardrobes for their children this summer as school officials review student dress codes.
The School Committee agreed to review what is considered appropriate school dress last week (June 27) after receiving two letters from students from Plymouth Community Middle School.
The letters, one signed by members of Mr Gavins Period G civics class and the other by eighth year pupils at Ranger House complained that the existing dress code was sexist and unfair.
A very common problem is that it is mainly girls who have a dress code, and boys almost never have a dress code. Getting a dress code sends a message to kids that they can’t be themselves. It makes us feel like we’re not good enough and should hide our bodies, students in Gavins’ class wrote.
A very common excuse that teachers give to students is that it’s disrespectful or distracts the boys. But why is it my fault if a boy is distracted by me? And most of the time, they aren’t distracted anyway.
Eighth grade students at Ranger House provided some examples of what they consider to be unfair rules.
No bare midriff, no showing shoulders (muscle shirts, halter tops, tube tops, spaghetti straps, etc.), and skirts and shorts should be at least mid-thigh, they wrote, adding that no not being able to dress how they want has affected the mental health of some students.
Both groups of students also noted that the code is outdated and hasn’t been changed in decades. They have complained that it is also wrongly applied, with a bias towards female students.
The dress code is outdated and it’s time for a change, said eighth graders at Ranger House.
The dress code and the way it is enforced makes us feel uncomfortable. School should be a place of learning, not a place where I have to worry about feeling embarrassed by teachers, Mr Gavins’ students wrote.
The school committee read the two letters in the file at their meeting in late June and agreed to look into the matter.
More school news:Plymouth school board votes 3-3 on redistricting and will review proposals in September
More school news:Plymouth approves college and high school field trips
Later, in an interview, school committee chairman Kim Savery said the dress code had already been brought up and deserved another look, especially if it unfairly targets girls more than boys.
Savery noted that times and styles change, and policies like dress code sometimes need a fresh look.
Savery said that on Mother’s Day, girls should wear below-the-knee dresses and skirts. They were sent home if they knelt down and their clothes did not touch the ground.
Back when she was in school, Savery said, girls had to wear skirts that went under their fingers as they held their arms down at their sides.
Savery said the dress code is the same across all schools in the district, but it may be enforced differently at different levels. The letters suggested that some students had been questioned about their clothing, while others had been quietly dismissed.
With the recent hiring of a district equity coordinator, she said it makes sense to look at the code through an equity lens and determine if it’s fair for everyone. .
Savery also said the board applauds the students for taking the initiative and standing up for themselves.
They might not agree with the councils’ eventual decision, she said, but they know they have a voice and they know they have been heard.
Just teaching them how to stand up and defend themselves is huge, Savery said. It is important for them to know that their voice counts.
Superintendent Christopher Campbell said the dress code can be taken over as part of regular districts manual and the policy review process. He said the administrators would review the code and make recommendations to the board. No timeline has been given for the review, but the board knows the concerns won’t go away.
There will be a new group of eighth-graders next year who I’m sure will have exactly the same concerns, said school committee member Luis Pizano.
