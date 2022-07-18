Bennifer’s Wedding: Iconic Fashion Moments From A Celebrity Couple

As everyone knows, there is one good thing, and only one good thing, about being part of a stable and loving relationship. It”s not having someone to complain about when you”re hungover and deep in Sunday scares, or avoiding the mined world of dating apps when you”re craving a shag, or the slight (ever so slight, tiny really) possibility of owning a joint property one day (ah, romance!) No, the most legally good thing is when you get to dress up together and take a few fashion photography. Everyone knows that. Everyone.

But of course, nobody does it like the pros. When we mere mortals attempt the matching fashion moment with our significant other, there’s always a risk of missing out on the chic, Instagrammable moment of romantic synchronicity you crave. Celebrities, however, know how to succeed. They have truly mastered the art of commodifying their romantic lives and promoting their domestic and sexual bliss through the art of couples fashion. These seven iconic duo outfits prove our point!

1. Bennifer

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, aka Bennifer, finally tied the knot this weekend, 20 years after they first met. It made us all believe in the miracles of love (and the power of a fit ex). J-Lo was even share love notes on her Instagram story. Cute! We were the most excited about the couple though, as Bennifer had some real power couple outfits in their prime. The two J-Los wedding dresses matching Bens’ white tuxedo are beautiful, sure, but go back to the early days of J-Los bangers and you’ll see some truly iconic looks. While the tabloid darlings graced many red carpets in beautiful dresses and sleek prom suits, some of their best looks were their more casual Jen outfit in a skintight white tank top, flares and heels. thick, Ben in white and cream, a little disheveled, crooked baseball cap. But arguably their most iconic moment came when they starred in J-Los’ music video for 2002 banger Jenny from the Block. Jennifer in a hot pink thong bikini on the deck of a yacht, while Ben kisses her bottom in camo pants and a white tank top? Energy peak of 2002.

Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

2. Britney and Justin’s Double Denim

Can you believe it’s been 20 years (two whole decades!) since Britney Spears and her then-boyfriend, lesser-known celebrity Justin Timberlake, reinvented the Canadian tuxedo? We neither. But yes, it was at the 2001 American Music Awards that Britney finally made denim formal, in a strapless maxi denim dress, accessorized with a diamond choker, low chain belt and very stylish cuffs. frozen. And the magnanimous queen that she was and continues to be, Britney let her boyfriend accompany her, in a full denim tuxedo, with sunglasses and a cowboy hat. Inspiring endless Halloween costumes for years to come, the look truly proves that love means raising someone to your level, to share your beauty and success. You will get there one day Justin.

3. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

The best fashion choices are those that communicate a bigger message than jeans and a nice top. Case in point: The paparazzi images of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, which we can only assume of their casual mismatched tracksuits, tie-dye and oversized sweaters, ultra-slow pace and empty coffee cups, are a work of art by performance for waiting photographers. A sort of exercise in Dadaism, if you will. The pair use their shared notoriety to challenge us viewers to truly examine the high cultural importance we place on celebrity. Their sartorial choices, so far removed from the world of high fashion on the red carpet, both subvert the image of the celebrity couple and also call attention to the quarantine-chic, stay-at-home style we’ve all been forced into. adopt during the pandemic. A truly revolutionary play. Or they just sell couple photos to dads. Honestly, who can say!

4. Brad and Jen (and Gwen!)

It has been widely noted that Brad Pitt just like to match with any woman he is currently with. When he was with Angelina, it was all black, with long, messy hair. With Gwyneth Paltrow, it was Connecticut-chic, pastels and cropped fringe. And with Jennifer Aniston, it was 90s minimalism. This photo of the couple, dad as they moved in together in January 1998, is a perfect example. Jen in her orange cargo pants and black tank top, Brad channeling Scooby Doo’s Shaggy in complementary khakis and an understated gray t-shirt. They did, even in this improvised moment, of course! chosen to match their tiny 90s Matrix-style sunglasses. Ugh, I miss them.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc.

5. J-Lo and P Diddy

Before A-Rod and Ben Affleck, there was P Diddy. Jennifer and Sean spent the turn of the millennium together. During their two-year relationship, the pair showed up on a slew of red carpets looking like they just stepped off the set of a delightfully Y2K music video. They even appeared together at the 2000s Grammys (when J-Lo wore that iconic green Versace dress). Diddy later called it one of his favorite fashion moments. We were just stepping up our game, he Told entertainment tonight years later, adding that neither of them realized what a huge cultural moment the dress would become. It was a big moment for her. She deserves it. We love a healthy and supportive former partner.

PHOTO BY EVAN AGOSTINI

6. Tommy Lee and Pam

Some of the best things in life (wine, cheese, all leather outfits) just get better with age, and that’s certainly the case for the collective fashion choices of Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson. When footage from the new Hulu show about the couple featuring Sebastian Stan, Lily James and Seth Rogen surfaced, showing Sebastian in smudged eyeliner and black leather pants from Tommys, and Lily in Pams, l iconic matching leather vest, the internet had a slight meltdown. Although arguably not popular at the time, the Motley Crew drummer and Baywatch star, who were together for three years between 1995 and 1998, are finally getting the credit these looks deserve. Justice, please.

7. Chic and Becks

The whole British monarchy should be abolished and then replaced by this image and nothing else, and that’s all I have to say about it.