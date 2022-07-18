Best dresses and sneakers to buy

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

We don’t have to wait for Black Friday to score some serious steals. Why do you ask? Because the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially back! Christmas in July has never been more of an IRL thing than it is right now. It’s the perfect time to score new styles at incredible discounts to wear for the end of summer and it doesn’t hurt to shop for the upcoming fall months.

Two of the top-selling categories are still dresses and shoes, especially sneakers. Honestly, the two go together perfectly when you want to rock an outfit that’s both cute and casual. So we’ve decided to give you the best selection of the two from the sale below!

Dresses

1. Our absolute favorite: We love ruched bodycon dresses like this one from Treasure & Bond because they’re seriously versatile and undeniably flattering originally $49, now just $36!

2. We also like: Although not your typical daytime outfit, this Zella tennis dress can be worn both for training and as a daytime casual set originally $79, now only $50!

3. We cannot forget: If boho styles are your thing, check out this Chelsea28 long dress which has beautiful chiffon layers that are floaty and ethereal originally $119, now on sale for $79!

4. The perfect LBD: buyers say this French Connection mini dress is ideal for any type of occasion it was $148, but now it’s $90!

5. Fun and affectionate: Complete the rest of the summer in style while wearing this mini dress from Free People which comes in two different floral prints originally $98, but now you can get it for $65!

6. Summer-Fall transition number: As summer draws to a close and fall begins to roll, you will be able to wear that Steve Madden BB Dakota button down dress it was $79, but now it’s $50!

7. Best Simple Dress: This knit tank midi dress by Vero Moda is simple, but that’s what makes it so chic Originally $59, now on sale for $40!

8. Favorite sales splurges: Sales like this are a great opportunity to save on all the splurge items you’ve been considering, and we’ve got our sights set on that. bodycon dress from Allsaints it was $229, but now you can mark it up for $150!

Comfortable sneakers

9. Our absolute favorite: You can never go wrong with a simple pair of stylish sneakers like those beauties by Sam Edelman. They go with all types of outfits, they used to be $100, but now they’re down to $60!

10. We also like: These white Ted Baker sneakers have a touch of floral print at the back of the ankle that is absolutely dreamy for summer originally $150, now on sale for $100!

11. We cannot forget: Elevate your classic Converse style by choosing this platform version of their iconic tops originally $80, now just $55!

12. Chic Sneaker Picks: Looking at these Karl Lagerfeld shoesyou wouldn’t initially think they fall under the sneaker category but they have all the right comfy elements they used to be $199 but now they are $80!

13. Skater Style Shoes: The rugged look of these high shoes P448 can add a bit of edginess to any look you pair them with Originally $298, now reduced to $200!

14. Best Comfort Shoe: If you want a breathable sneaker that’s supportive and comfortable, check out these mesh sneakers from BZees they were $110 but now you can get them for $75!

15. Sleek Athletic Kicks: Apart from the fact that those Nike sneakers are made for every type of workout, they are also fabulous for streetwear outfits originally $120, now on sale for $96!

Want to buy more product recommendations? See more of our favorites below:

Discover more of our choices and offers here!