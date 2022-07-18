The Post 33 season ends in heartbreaking fashion | News, Sports, Jobs

RICHMOND — In the span of about 10 minutes, Jefferson County Teramana Post 33 experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows the game of baseball has to offer.

After scoring a run apiece in the top of the sixth and seventh innings to go bottom of the seventh in Sunday’s Game 3 of the Ohio American Legion District 7 Series at the Edison Unified Athletic Complex with a two-run pad and a combined no- current hitter, Jefferson County saw its season end abruptly as New Philadelphia had a few hits for a 3-2 win, a comeback and a start.

“They got some big hits in the end and we had the bases loaded and we didn’t make it, that’s how baseball works sometimes,” Position 33 head coach Anthony Pierro said. “Congratulations to New Philly, they played better than us at the end of the game, that’s all. They deserved it. »

With Jefferson County, who won Game 1 of the series on Saturday and lowered the curtain to 18-16, ahead 2-0 and steady rain falling from the fourth inning, New Philadelphia used steps and a pick of defenders to charge the bases. with an out late in the seventh, then got on the board when a denial was called when it appeared Kaden Jurosko from post 33 slipped on the mound.

A batted batter again loaded the bases before the pitch change.

“It may have (affected the game) a bit”, Pierro said rain. “It was (stinking) that it rained but both teams had to deal with it and had to play and that’s certainly no excuse.”

Chase Haver’s RBI single tied the game, then Maddox Brown’s grounder who just passed a Post 33 diving glove sent the Black Sox (14-13) to the state tournament in Lancaster next week.

“We kept fighting, some things didn’t go our way…but the guys kept their heads up and pulled it off,” New Philadelphia head coach Neil Nalawaei said. “We are very happy, going to Lancaster is new territory for us. We are a relatively new program and it shows that we can win and that we have talent in our small little region. There are baseball players in New Philly.

For Jefferson County, which has battled a lot of adversity all season — including some key injuries late in the campaign — it was a tough pill to swallow but also a learning experience for a group that will come back. most of the training.

“From where we were at the start of the year, to where we are now, we have made a lot of progress,” Piero said. “We were a young team, we had an 18-year-old and two 19-year-olds, we had four or five injuries in the last two weeks, only 10 of the 15 players in our squad were (able to play on Sunday), but the guys kept improving and most of them are coming back. There are a lot of talents coming in, new kids who can also come out next year.

“We had a couple of 14 year olds who showed up and played, it was a big deal for the young guys to get experience all summer against older kids. Even though we fell short, we got better and I can’t wait to see what these guys can do in their secondary seasons next year.

“Hopefully we come back next year with some vengeance.”

Gage Cline, who will be a senior at Edison, started for position 33 and went over four, stoking two and holding New Philly out of the hit column until giving way to Harrison Central product Jurosko.

Jurosko came on non-out and the bases loaded in and out of the jam, fanning the final two batters to keep the game scoreless until five.

In the top of the sixth, post 33 broke through when the Big Red and Malone University graduate committed JT Thompson, who made a dazzling catch earlier in the game to save a hit, started with a brace and scored on Indian Creek grad David Ferroni’s RBI. single for the first run of the game.

The was the only run through, however, as post 33 left the bases loaded.

An inning later, after Jurosko retired the team in order, Thompson tied the game and scored on the RBI hit of Big Red teammate Zach Smith to make it 2-0.

However, once again the damage was limited to one inning as Jefferson County blocked men on first and third, which proved costly when New Philly rallied in the bottom half.

“We had a good battle with them all season (the teams split in the regular season) and hopefully they can continue to have a team so we can continue to fight with them and move the game forward. Legion Ball”, Piero said.