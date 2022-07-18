Natick Business Buzz: opening of the Stay Fashion store; Select Board denies liquor store move; Laboratories & Taylor?





De Araujo opened her store in June, looking to catch people before they go on summer vacation. People want to make sure they have something new when they go, she says.

She bought the business, which was in downtown Framingham, and moved it to Natick. The first-time store owner left her longtime job in translation services this spring to make a career change that will combine her love of fashion and talking to people.

Stay Fashion offers everything from shoes to belts and blouses to dresses and more casual dresses, all presented in a bright and welcoming boutique. The company is also strengthening its online presence.

De Araujo left So Paulo for the United States 19 years ago with a background in international business and a desire to learn English by immersing himself in the Boston area. Now she returns to Brazil mainly to vacation and visit family and friends, and to buy new stock (her sister was from Brazil when I entered the store). De Araujo, who has lived in Natick since 2012, says one of his sons graduated from the Natick school system and is now serving in the US Navy, while his younger son is still in school. She says she loves the convenience of Natick, both in terms of being close to her favorite Brazilian boutiques and restaurants in Framingham, and fairly close to Boston. Stay Fashion primarily offers Brazilian-inspired clothing and accessories inherited from the previous location, but de Araujo plans to diversify its inventory with styles from around the world, including Europe, China and South America. She pointed out that Stay Fashions’ offerings for women and girls are unique: you might find different sizes of the red top she handed me, but only one in each size. Women don’t want to see everyone wearing the same thing they’re wearing, she says. Select Board denies liquor store move Natick Select’s board of directors and representatives of Austin liqueurs too expressed frustration last week with the process that has gone on for the past few months regarding the company’s application to change its name and move its location. Austins is looking to move from its location at 212 North Main St., where its lease expires, to 45 Worcester St. (Rte. 9 west), currently occupied by Bernie & Phyls, who are struggling to vacate the location. At the end, the Board at its meeting of July 14 denied the request, citing among other things a lack of public need for the business when there is another liquor store across the road (despite being a split highway ). Board member Michael Hickey, referring to the time he and his colleague Kathryn Coughlin spent on the city’s zoning appeals board, said that at one point we had seen messy applications , it’s not the worst, but it was not pleasant. Still, he said the driving factor for him was not seeing a real need in the audience. Austins Michael Cimini said there will be a dark time between when the current company has to leave its location and open another, which would lead to layoffs. The business is allowed to reapply for permission to move into the new location. Laboratories & Taylor? HMC Investments has announced plans to convert some of its former Lord & Taylor stores, including at the Natick Mall, into biological laboratory space. We didn’t think Shoppers Find, Lord & Taylor’s current replacement at the Natick Mall, was long for this world. Natick is already deeply engaged in the process of responding to a bid to convert the mall’s Neiman Marcus space into lab space, much to the chagrin of those who live in adjacent condos. The city doesn’t have a dedicated biosecurity body like dozens of other communities across the state do, but could head in that direction if those kinds of conversion requests keep pouring in. you have to race Speaking of the Natick Mall, among its new stores there is one on the upper level called Regatta. This British store sells clothing and accessories for the great outdoors.



