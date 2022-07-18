‘Bennifer’ wedding: Details of their Las Vegas nuptials, including wedding dress





Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are finally married, months after rekindling their relationship. The couple made sparks romance rumors last year in May, when they reportedly spent a lot of time together, and were even spotted in Montana, sending the paparazzi into overdrive.

Buy now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price In April this year, nearly two decades after calling off their last engagement, the Hollywood stars – who were a pretty solid couple in the early 2000s – engaged once more, and it looks like they didn’t want to wait this time. The two, according to reports, recently got married in Las Vegas, and we couldn’t be happier for them. The news of their wedding was made official when candid photos from the event were shared on the ‘On the JLo‘ newsletter, which is a platform for the 52-year-old singer-actress to communicate with her fans. Soon, the photos were making the rounds on social media. Looked. According to a People report, Lopez prefaced his newsletter, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out that love is patient. Twenty-year-old patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, lined up for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world. Sharing more details about her nuptials to the Oscar-winning actor, Lopez said they “barely arrived at the little white wedding chapel at midnight.” “They graciously stayed open late for a few minutes, let’s take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, obviously once used by the King himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show up, it cost extra and he was at the lit),” the publication quoted her. According to the report, the On the floor The singer said she got married in a “dress from an old movie.” The images show her in the off-the-shoulder dress with sheer detailing and a long veil with massive, intricate lace near the edges. The wedding dress featured a plunging neckline and the singer accessorized it with a pair of dainty earrings and an elegant necklace with a single pendant. The outfit is believed to be from Zuhair Murad’s Spring Summer 2023 bridal collection. She also wore another cute sleeveless white dress on occasion, and a video showed her twirling around, looking visibly excited. Affleck made a quintessential groom, as he complemented his bride in a white tuxedo and black bow tie. “We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave each other the rings we will wear for the rest of our lives…it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined,” Lopez’s newsletter read. . For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

