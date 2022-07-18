Linda Evangelista Appears in First Fashion Campaign Since Fat-Freezing Nightmare: “So Grateful”





Linda Evangelist Linda Evangelist is back in the modeling world. On Saturday, the model shared a photo from her collaboration with iconic fashion brand Fendi. It emerged the gig was the first modeling job she’s taken on since she opened up about her cosmetic surgery nightmare last year. “September 9, 2022 @Fendi will host a special fashion show in New York to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the #FendiBaguetteconceived by @silviaventurinifendiand two years ago @mrkimjones joined the House as Couture and Woman Artistic Director. #Fendi“, Evangelista, 57, wrote in the instagram legend. RELATED: Why Linda Evangelista Waited to Tell Her Son About Fat Freezing Trauma: ‘He Shouldn’t Have to Support Me’ The model added that she was “very grateful” to all the team members involved in the project. In September 2021, Evangelista shared a emotional Instagram post it detailed why she hadn’t been seen modeling recently. “To my followers who wondered why I wasn’t working when my peers’ careers were thriving, the reason was that I was brutally disfigured,” she said in part. Evangelista filed a lawsuit in September to sue CoolSculpting’s parent company, Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc., for $50 million in damages, alleging she’s been unable to work since undergoing seven sessions in a dermatologist practice from August 2015 to February 2016. Never miss a story sign up for Free PEOPLE Daily Newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to gripping human interest stories. During an interview with PEOPLE earlier this year, she said her doctor diagnosed her with PAH in June 2016. “He told me that no amount of diet or exercise was ever going to fix it,” she recalls. In a statement to PEOPLE, a rep for CoolSculpting said the procedure “has been well-researched with over 100 scientific publications and over 11 million treatments performed worldwide” and added that rare side effects like PAH “continue to be well documented in the CoolSculpting Information for Patients and Healthcare Providers.” The story continues RELATED: Linda Evangelista Shares First Body Pics Since Fat Freezing Nightmare: ‘I’m Done Hiding’ As her case winds through the court system, Evangelista said she is trying to get back to her life, remaining optimistic that sharing her trauma will bring comfort to others suffering from similar situations. “I hope I can get rid of some of the shame and help other people who are in the same situation as me,” she said at the time. “It’s my goal.”

