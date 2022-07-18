In Morocco, Saint Laurent felt at home





It was in 1966 that Yves Saint Laurent visited Marrakech for the first time, a place that would become sacred to him for its calm. Here he designed his next collections, visiting in June and December to find solitude away from the swing of Paris. In Morocco he found color and his subsequent collections were dominated by bright hues that had never been seen in his work before. Saint Laurents Marrakech resembles how it sees Los Angeles as a quiet retreat from the world. Yves never really left the house, Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello explained ahead of their Spring/Summer 2023 menswear show. It was all about reading, thinking about clothes and spending time with friends. It was also in Marrakech that Saint Laurent, who was born in Oran, Algeria and moved to the French capital at the age of 18, wore some of his most iconic garments, asserting himself not only as as a designer on a mission to energetically envelop men and women, but as a style master in his own right. Here in the Red City, he swept through the private rooms of Dar el-Hanch in faded blue, wide-leg, thigh-high jeans with matching shirts, Cuban-heeled boots and sleazy, ivory suits. He traces that Belgian-born Vaccarello, who has run the Saint Laurent brand as creative director since 2016, transported nearly 300 editors, TikTokers and celebrities (Dominik Fike, Jamie Campbell Bower, Steve Lacey et al) to the desert. foggy d’Agafay for the staging of the last men’s fashion show of the Parisian labels. Guests were sent in a 007-style convoy in darkened vans to a purpose-built camp in the center of the desert, where they found a large-scale installation designed in collaboration with British artist and set designer Es Devlin. Like a galactic cantonment out of Arrival Where Dunes, two ultra-shiny metal boxes served as the gateway to the catwalk which, for the first time in Saint Laurent’s menswear show history, was circular, wrapping around a makeshift basin from which a huge ring of light emerged later. I wanted something soft, even sultry, to contrast with my typically straight shows, Vaccarello explained. kristen peloucontact [email protected]

