FASHION ICON ALEXANDER WANG RENTS NEW CREATIVE OFFICE SPACE AND SHOWROOM AT THE PORT

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The Howard Hughes Corporation announced today that iconic fashion designer Alexander Wang has chosen the Seaport in New York City for its new global headquarters and showroom, signing a 15-year lease for approximately 46,000 square feet of creative office space at the Fulton Market Building in Lower Manhattan. The fashion company will occupy the entire top floor, including a 5,000 square foot patio of the historic building overlooking the cobblestone streets of the Seaport and offering views of the Brooklyn Bridge and the East River.

“We are delighted that Alexander Wang is opening his new office and showroom at Seaport,” said saul scherl, President of the New York Tri-State Area, The Howard Hughes Corporation. “In 2018, Alexander Wang presented a parade at the Seaport that transformed the roof of Pier 17 into a panoramic stage of New York City. Today’s announcement illustrates the significant revitalization of the Seaport neighborhood that has helped transform Lower Manhattan into one of the city’s most desirable destinations. »

Alexander Wang launched his eponymous label in 2005, quickly becoming one of the most influential designers in the fashion industry. Known for his high street style, Wang’s aesthetic remains authentic across his various lines and has inspired an entire generation to embrace his sportswear-inspired looks.

Alexander Wang joins the growing list of notable brands that call the Seaport home, including ESPN, whose studios in New York’s Seaport air more than 200 hours of programming a week, and Nike, whose creative studio opened its doors in 2019. The Seaport’s urban walkability and connection to the area’s independent retailers, restaurants, art galleries and entertainment venues as well as access to the Lower Manhattan waterfront and its unique views have made of the neighborhood a highly desirable location for businesses looking to be part of the vibrant downtown district.

“Alexander Wang’s selection of the Seaport for his new office and showroom in New York City reflects the growing demand we’re seeing nationwide for commercial spaces surrounded by strong experiential offerings and embedded in the fastest growing communities. of our country,” said David R. O’ReillyCEO of The Howard Hughes Corporation.

The lease brings the Fulton Market Building to 100% and the Seaport as a neighborhood to 68%, with a mix of flexible commercial space remaining, including 88,000 square feet of office space remaining at Pier 17.

Alexander Wang was represented in the transaction by Sean Black by BLACKré. The Howard Hughes Corporation was represented by Mary Ann Tighe, Gerry Miovski, Brett Shannon, Zac Price and Marsha Dudelzak from CBRE.

Construction will begin later this year, with an expected move-in date of 2023.

About Seaport

The seaport is New York City original shipping hub located along the East River in Lower Manhattan. Today, the historic district serves as a vibrant home for residents and a global destination for visiting travelers, offering more than 450,000 square feet of entertainment, community, dining and cultural experiences, along with its iconic views of the Brooklyn Bridge and city waterfront. skyline. Home to independent retailers such as Books by McNally Jackson, from manhattan firstiPicTheaters and the historic South Street Seaport Museum, the Seaport, with support from founding partners Chase, Lincoln, Heineken and Pepsi, celebrates its local cultural fabric and community connectivity through programming that includes Seaport Fit, Seaport Sounds, Seaport Cinema, as well as Seaport Kids and Seaport Arts.

The port also includes Pier 17, New York City premier dining and entertainment destination, including The Rooftop at Pier 17, an award-winning outdoor performance venue, and the year-round rooftop restaurant, The Greens, with panoramic views of the Lower Manhattan skyline. The ground floor of Pier 17 is home to restaurants by renowned chefs, including Jean-Georges Vongerichten, David Chang, Helen Hendersonand Andre Carmelini. Pier 17 is also home to ESPN’s live broadcast studios and Nike’s creative offices. Opening this summer is the rebuilt Tin Building as a 53,000 square foot market curated by Jean-Georges. Visitwww.TheSeaport.nyc for the last.

About the Howard Hughes Company

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate across the United States. in New York City; Downtown Colombia, Maryland; WoodsThe wooded hillsand Bridgelandin the Greater Houston, Texas Region; summerlin, Vegas; neighborhood villagein Honolulu, Hawaii; and Douglas Ranch in Phoenix. The Howard Hughes Corporation portfolio is strategically positioned to meet and accelerate development based on market demand, resulting in one of the strongest real estate platforms in the country. Dedicated to creating innovative places, the company is recognized for its ongoing commitment to design excellence and the cultural life of its communities. The Howard Hughes Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC. For more information, visit www.howardhughes.com.

Alexander Wang

The sensibility of the Alexander Wang brand is a reflection on contrasts, harmoniously blending the refined with the imperfect. Her collections have an invaluable look at fashion and always reflect a sense of ease. He is recognized for his irreverent approach and for his perpetual evolution and recontextualization of the urban uniform. Born and raised in San Francisco, CaliforniaWang moved to New York City and launched its eponymous brand in 2005. The brand currently owns and operates 13 stores in New York, London and mainland China, as well as alexanderwang.com, in addition to 26 partner stores worldwide. Alexander Wang collections are also available from luxury retailers around the world. For more information, visitwww.alexanderwang.comor follow us @alexanderwangny.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements accompanied by words such as “will”, “believe”, “expect”, “enable”, “achieve”, “plan “, “intend”, “assume”, “”convert” and other words of similar expression, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Management’s expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Factors that could cause material differences between actual results are disclosed as risk factors in The Howard Hughes Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its quarterly reports estriel and annual. Howard Hughes Corporation cautions you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. The Howard Hughes Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future events, information or circumstances that occur after the date of this release.

Media contacts:

Wagstaff Media & Marketing

Lindsay McCabe973-214-1873

brand communications

[email protected]

The Howard Hughes Company

Cristina Carlson646-822-6910

Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Communications

[email protected]

For HHC Investor Relations

Eric Holcomb281-475-2144

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

[email protected]

carlos olea281-475-2143

Financial director

[email protected]

SOURCE The Howard Hughes Company