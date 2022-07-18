Jennifer Lopez wore a “dress from an old movie” at her wedding | Entertainment





Jennifer Lopez wore “a dress from an old movie” to her wedding to Ben Affleck. The ‘Marry Me’ star tied the knot with Ben Affleck in Las Vegas on Saturday (7/16/22), and she gave fans a taste of the “best possible day” they could have imagined. Jennifer – who first got engaged to Ben in 2002 before splitting in 2004 and rekindling their romance last year – shared details of the nuptials in her On the JLo newsletter, including photos and videos of her dress. In a moving clip showing off her classic boat neck dress, she said: ‘I’ve had this dress for so many years, and I’ve just kept it, kept it, kept it, and now I wear it on the day of my marriage.” While at the Little White Wedding Chapel, Jennifer changed into a Zuhair Murad lace off-the-shoulder gown with a corset bodice and fishtail train, along with a matching veil, while the actor The 49-year-old donned a white tuxedo jacket he hadn’t bought especially for the occasion. Jennifer wrote: “So with the best witnesses you could imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave each other the rings we will wear for the rest of our lives. “They even had Bluetooth for a (short) walk down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of a long time ago and a real one (in the eyes of the ‘State, Las Vegas, one pink convertible and the other) to a long, long time.” The “On the Floor” singer thanked the venue “for letting me use the break room to change while Ben changed in the men’s room.” The 52-year-old singer – who has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony – has been reflecting on the next chapter in her life now that she’s married to the ‘Tender Bar’ star. She wrote, “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years of patience… “They were right when they said, ‘All you need is love’. We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a wonderful new family of five amazing children and a life that we we’ve never had more reason to hope.” She signed her post “Jennifer Lynn Affleck”.

