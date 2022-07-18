Armed robbers rush into Apple Store then flee with iPhones, iPads and Macbooks





Footage showed men wearing balaclavas and motorcycle gear running out of the store in Covent Garden A group of men are being chased after they allegedly carried out a daylight armed robbery at a downtown Apple store London. Buyers were heard screaming after the gang fought their way past security staff at the tech giants Covent Garden branch. Witnesses described about a dozen men wearing balaclavas taking tablets, phones and laptops from the store before forcing customers to hand over their own phones. A passerby said he saw a scuffle in which the men snatched business from shoppers. A number of people who called 999 said they saw weapons in the hands of some men, according to detectives. Footage filmed from an upper floor window of the store shows men sprinting away from the store in different directions. One appeared to be wearing motorcycle helmets and was dressed in biking gear. A private security guard was seen trying to grab him before he narrowly slipped away and fled. To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that

supports HTML5 video Two others wearing dark clothes over their heads were seen running away with carrier bags in their hands. It is believed that one of the people seen running in the footage was a member of the public who was chasing. It is not believed that there were any injuries to shoppers or staff. A witness said the terrifying incident happened within a minute.

The suspects were seen running past passers-by in Covent Garden Square At least ten men came through the entrance past security and they started grabbing whatever they could, he told The Sun. After removing products from display tables, they began to remove things from people’s hands, the buyer continued. He added: It was pretty scary. There were a few cries. It’s a Sunday and a sunny day in Covent Garden so obviously it was busy. A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: At around 1.10pm on Sunday July 17, police received several calls reporting that a group of men had forced their way into a shop in the Piazza, Covent Garden. Some members of the group reportedly carried weapons. It is alleged that they stole a number of items before fleeing the area in different directions. Witnesses were asked to call 101, quoting the reference number 3815/17JU, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. An Apple spokesperson said the company supports the Mets’ investigation and thanked its staff members. Get breaking news, wellness stories, analysis and more

