Muscogee models make New York fashion history





New York City, NEW YORK Times Square is one of New York’s most popular destinations for tourists from around the world. Also known as the Crossroads of the World, it is one of the most important commercial hubs in the country. It is known for its fine dining, world-class theater and range of large digital billboards. On July 18, Autumn and Raini Deerinwater were featured in an advertising campaign that debuted on a billboard in this world famous hub. It just means more to the two of us who were able to actually be a part of this and represent Native Americans and our tribe,” said Autumn Deerinwater. So that we both inspired other people that they can do it Originally from Sapulpa, the twin sisters are models with a passion for fashion. It’s really moving. I saw myself doing great things growing up. It’s something really huge, said Autumn Deerinwater. The original designs modeled in the poster campaign were designed by Sheila Tucker (Anishinaabe Objibwe) of the YellowQuill First Nation Reserve in Saskatchewan, Canada. Tucker launched her quirky fashion label in 2019. Known for her beadwork and clothing, Tuckers’ work is inspired by traditional Ojibwa floral designs. The Deerinwater sisters connected to Tucker through their father, a collector of his work. Autumn began modeling for Tucker in October 2021. When Autumn Deerinwater heard that Tucker’s work would be featured on a Times Square billboard, she didn’t think much of it. That is until she learned that Tucker wanted her in it. I was like, absolutely 110% yes, we have to do this, said Autumn Deerinwater. And then I just sat there thinking it would be pretty cool to have my sister with me. The campaign photoshoot took place in Salt River, located in Phoenix, Arizona. It was great fun, it was so beautiful, the location was everything, it couldn’t have been more perfect, said Autumn Deerinwater. In the shoot, the sisters are seen standing in the river, modeling bright orange dresses with earrings. They can also be seen wearing Tuckers’ signature beaded fedora hats. The rest is history. The sisters had the opportunity to travel to New York the week the poster campaign kicked off in Times Square. Intersection pedestrian traffic can see up to 360,000 pedestrians on average during a typical working day. The Deerinwater sisters understand the magnitude of being Native American role models featured on a business platform of this scale. This campaign only motivated them more to pursue modeling. I want to do more and put Native Americans in the media even more,” said Autumn Deerinwater. Thanks to trailblazers like Autumn and Raini, the future of Indigenous modeling is bright as they help bring Indigenous culture into mainstream society. To learn more about the work of Sheila Tuckers, visit: Native American designer | Sheila Tucker.

