In the Moroccan desert, Saint Laurent felt at home





In 1966, Yves Saint Laurent first visited Marrakech, a place that would become sacred to him for its sense of calm. He designed his collections there, going there in June and December to find solitude far from the swing of Paris. In Morocco he found color and the work he produced there was dominated by vivid hues that had never been seen in his work before. It was also in Marrakech that Saint Laurent, who was born in Oran, Algeria and moved to the French capital at the age of 18, wore some of his most iconic garments, asserting himself not only as as a designer on a mission to energetically envelop men and women, but as a style master in his own right. Here in the Red City, he swept through the private rooms of Dar el-Hanch in faded blue, wide-legged, thigh-hugging jeans with matching shirts, Cuban-heeled boots and sleazy ivory suits. He saw the city as a quiet retreat from the world. Yves never really left the house, Saint Laurent artistic director Anthony Vaccarello explained ahead of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 menswear show. It was all about reading, thinking about clothes, and spending time with friends. For the brand’s latest menswear show, Vaccarello, who had served as artistic director since 2016, left home in a big way, carrying nearly 300 editors, TikTokers and celebrities (Dominic Fike, stranger things heavyweight Jamie Campbell Bower, and Steve Lacy among them) to the misty desert of Agafay. Guests were sent in a 007-style convoy in darkened vans to a camp in the middle of the desert, where they found a large-scale installation designed in collaboration with British artist and set designer Es Devlin. Like a galactic cantonment out of Arrival Where Dunes, two ultra-shiny metal boxes served as the gateway to the catwalk which, for the first time in the history of Saint Laurent’s men’s shows, was circular, wrapping around a makeshift basin from which emerged a huge ring of light. I wanted something soft, even sultry, to contrast with my typically straight shows, Vaccarello explained. kristen peloucontact [email protected] As the buzz of the crowd subsided, a faux haze swept across the stage, while thumps of music hosted by Saint Laurent’s go-to DJ, Sebastian, broke up the eerieness of the landscape. Vaccarello’s first dummy made her way over the gritty floor and the show began. Vaccarello didn’t just replicate or reference the aforementioned garments, the breathable cobalt and scarlet bougainvillea dresses, and purple caftans that Saint Laurent released after falling in love with Morocco in the ’60s. that, the 50-person collection was mostly black, just a handful of sandy looks and a magenta jacket straying from Vaccarellos’ signature hue. When asked why he thought it was good for summer, Vaccarello replied: Why not? Blue, red and yellow is the Moroccan cliché. I wanted to avoid it and black is the best way to really see the silhouette of the body, especially in the desert.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gq.com/story/saint-laurent-morocco-ss-23 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos