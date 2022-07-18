Priyanka Chopra’s Most Confusing Fashion Moments | Gallery

By the editors of Wonderwall.com

From being one of Bollywood's highest-paid actresses to becoming a first-time mom to her musician hubby, Priyanka Chopra definitely seems to be living life! Unfortunately, the birthday girl who turns 40 on July 18, 2022 isn't as successful in the fashion department! While there's no denying she knows how to kill a red carpet, some of Pri's looks are peculiar at best. Join Wonderwall.com as we take a look at Priyanka's most puzzling fashion moments At the premiere of "A Kid Like Jake" during the Sundance Film Festival in January 2018, Priyanka Chopra made her debut with a quirky look, opting for a chunky black knit sweater with red and yellow fringe and loose threads hanging from it. As if that wasn't enough, she wore a black and charcoal gray skirt underneath with olive green lace at the hem. Keep reading for more of her most puzzling fashion moments

Did we want to like this look? Absolutely, but it ultimately failed on our books. At the Chopard party at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019, Priyanka Chopra appeared in this gorgeous lilac-hued Fendi Couture dress, which she paired with Chopard diamond earrings and Fendi Haute Couture pumps with a black and transparent heel in the shape of a pyramid. While we loved her color choice, we found it hard to overcome the odd combination of the dress' scalloped skirt, sheer overlay, and overall mermaid vibe.

In September 2019, Priyanka Chopra attended the Couture Council Award luncheon in a Monse ensemble that featured a one-shoulder fringe top and pleated chiffon skirt. While we appreciate the coordination of her Christian Louboutin slingback heels, the look turned out to be more shapeless than sartorial.

_ So close ! Priyanka Chopra attended the Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards in September 2018 in a monochrome ensemble. The “Quantico” star opted for a bustier top and leather miniskirt, both by Dion Lee, and sleek Monika Chiang pumps. The outfit just missed the mark, we think it would have looked much better without the crocheted pieces of fabric hanging from the hem of the skirt.

_ A floral fantasy! Priyanka Chopra went all out when she attended the annual Fashion Awards in November 2021 in a head-to-toe custom floral ensemble by Richard Quinn. We definitely commend the mom for her decision to be daring at the event, but the floor-length coat was a bit too much. Rather than accentuating her figure, the big addition to the bold patterns was overwhelming. A for the effort, though.

_ Priyanka Chopra stunned in a custom Dolce & Gabbana sheer dress that featured a plunging neckline, thigh-high slit and divine jewel embroidery which she paired with gold Saint Laurent sandals and Bulgari jewels when she attended the Billboard Music Awards in May 2021. The statement The D&G Metal Corset Belt, however, brought in a medieval element that felt incredibly out of place.

_ In April 2015, Priyanka Chopra was spotted in Mumbai in an ensemble that was drab at best, a white top with a peculiar-looking textured heart and wide-legged blue pants.

_ Priyanka Chopra has shown her love for clothes that allow movement on more than one occasion, so her decision to wear this matching Sally LaPointe ensemble to the People’s Choice Awards in January 2017 made perfect sense. The fringed skirt added a flirty touch to the peachy outfit, but we could have done without the high-low detail of the strapless top.

_ We love how Priyanka Chopra got into the New York holiday spirit in December 2021, but this contrasting color combination just didn’t work. That evening, Pri stepped out in a green, fuschia and mustard Roberto Cavalli dress, paired with a black trench coat, Jimmy Choo pumps and a Fendi handbag.

_ In September 2017, Priyanka Chopra attended the Primetime Emmy Awards in a Balmain dress that was more disconcerting than complementary. From the overuse of feathers, that quirky train to the large embellishments and quilted pattern, the dress tried to do too much.

_ Priyanka Chopra adopts the bangs? It is to be expected! At the Grammy Awards in January 2020, Ms. Jonas wore a custom Ralph & Russo dress with dramatic bell sleeves and a plunging neckline exposing the navel. There’s no denying that Priyanka turned heads in this sexy ivory gown, but the addition of long fringed sleeves took the focus away from the gorgeous garment itself.

_ In January 2016, Priyanka Chopra showed up at the BAFTA Tea Party in a black Alex Perry dress. The dress would have been cute, but there was one thing that didn’t work the black long sleeve top which appeared to be attached to the strapless bodice.

_ In January 2020, Priyanka Chopra was spotted in Los Angeles in a Kukhareva dress which featured a weird sheer mesh skirt with a graphic print.

_ In April 2021, Priyanka Chopra attended the BAFTA Awards at Pertegaz separating a boldly embroidered cropped open blazer and white wrap pants that fell flat on the red carpet. We like how she took a risk here, but it was a risk that didn’t quite seem to pay off. What we did to like? Her trendy Bulgari necklace.

_ Priyanka Chopra opted for an asymmetrical satin top and high waisted black skirt paired with strappy pumps for the InStyle Awards in October 2016. Although Pri looked stunning in turquoise, the skirt was a major miss for us, we could have we do without pinning at the front.

_ In May 2019, Priyanka Chopra stepped out with husband Nick Jonas in a David Koma dress and Casadei pumps. In typical Pri fashion, she opted for a garment with a prominent moment of fringed fabric which, in this case, drew attention away from her killer figure.

_ Was 2013 the most fashionable year? Not quite, which is why we’re going to give Priyanka Chopra some slack for this one! In November of that year, she attended Keep a Child Alive’s 10th Annual Black Ball in an ultra-shiny Mikhael Kale gown with a sheer V-neck cutout. She wore Gio Diev sandals which added an unnecessary touch of neon green.

_ While visiting “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in July 2017, Priyanka Chopra donned a Peter Pilotto patterned dress. Although we love that rust color on her, the bold and busy pattern was too strong for our taste.

_ Taylor Swift isn’t the only star who was fascinated by set coordination back in the day! In September 2015, during a visit to “Good Morning America”, Priyanka Chopra wore hook separates by Self-Portrait. The knit pieces, while gorgeous, just didn’t seem to work against the black headband and skirt.

_ That thigh-high slit! Priyanka Chopra created some serious rocker-chic vibes when she wore a stunning waist-cinching leather skirt with a wrap detail! at a Booking.com event in March 2018. The only part of the look that fell flat was the tucked-in striped top that we would have liked to see Pri in a more neutral garment.

_ In February 2015, Priyanka Chopra attended the Republic Records and Big Machine Grammy celebration in a sparkly black dress. There were a few aspects of the dress that we didn’t fully understand, such as the oddly placed sheer panel in her belly area.