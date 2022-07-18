JLo Wears ‘Old Movie’ Dress to Surprise Vegas ‘Drive Through’ Wedding





Proving her “love costs nothing,” Jennifer Lopez married fiancé Ben Affleck over the weekend in a dress from an “old movie,” which she shared on her OntheJLo.com newsletter. The blushing bride, 52, looked stunning in a classic look as the reunited couple finally made it official, more than 20 years after their initial engagement. At 12:30 a.m., the stars drove to a drive-in ceremony at the Little White Chapel in Vegas, Elvis not included. “If we wanted Elvis himself to show up it would cost more and he was in bed,” she wrote in a heartfelt essay to her fans. Image / OntheJLo.com The pair “came online,” she wrote in their statement. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty-year-old patient. Last night we flew to Vegas, did the queuing for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world. Emphasizing that love is love, she went on to describe how much that moment meant. “Behind us, two men were holding hands and holding each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday – we all want the same thing – for the world to recognize us as partners and declare our love to the world through the ancient and almost universal symbol of marriage. Image / OntheJLo.com Details of the small, intimate wedding were few, but we do know she was wearing “a dress from an old movie” and Affleck grabbed a jacket from her closet. “I’ve had this dress for so many years and I keep it, keep it, keep it and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” she told celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton in a video taken just before his wedding. Appleton gave Lopez a ’60s-inspired bun to match the retro vibe of her “borrowed” dress. Instagram / @chrisappleton1 This Hollywood romance is sure to be remembered as one of the greatest celebrity romances of all time and the stars gave us a movie-worthy happy ending. “Stay long enough and maybe you’ll find the best time of your life at a Las Vegas drive-in at half past twelve in the morning in the tunnel of love with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with” , she added. Love is a good thing, maybe the best thing and it’s worth the wait,” she added before signing on as Ms. Jennifer Lynn Affleck. It’s personal At NewBeauty, we get the most trusted beauty authority information straight to your inbox. Find a doctor Find a new beauty “Best Beauty Doctor” Near you Select a state State AL AR THE California CO CT CC Florida Georgia HELLO AI HE IN KY THE MY MARYLAND MID MN MO CN NOPE New Jersey NV New York OH WHERE Pennsylvania CS NT TX Utah Virginia Washington WI Select a state Speciality Cosmetic Dentist Dermatologist facial plastic surgeon Hair restoration specialist Oculoplastic surgeon Periodontist Plastic surgeon Prosthodontist Vein Specialist Select a state Treatment Abdominal thread lift Accent your body Acne treatments Alexandrite laser arm lift Asclera Bellafill Belotero blue light Body body lift botox Eyebrow lift with Botox Brachioplasty Brazilian butt lift Mammal augmentation Breast augmentation with fat grafting Breast implants Breast implants with saline solution Breast implants with silicone Breast lift Breast lift with implants Breast reconstruction Breast reduction Eyebrow lift Butt enhancement Carboxytherapy Cellulite Treatment cheek augmentation Cheek augmentation with fat grafting cheek implants Cheek lift chemical peels Chin Augmentation CO2 laser Cool Lipo CoolSculpting CoolTone crowns dental bonding Dental implants Dimple plasty diode laser Dysport Adopt Active Scar Defense sculpt Endermology Endoscopic eyebrow lift Endoscopic facelift Endoscopic abdominoplasty Erbium Laser Exiles Ultra 360 Eye lift Eye lift with fat grafting Face face lift Facelift with fat grafting FaceTite Fat melters and fat reducers fat transfer Form Fractional CO2 lasers Fractional resurfacing lasers broken bones Glycolic peels Glytone Enhanced Lightening Cream Gum dermabrasion Gum lift Hair Hair removal Hair Transplant Hair loss treatment Injectables and fillers for cheek augmentation Injectables and eye lift fillers Injectables and fillers for lip enhancement Injectables and fillers Injectables and fillers with fat grafting Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) Invisalign Isolaz Juvderm Juvderm Volbella Juvderm Voluma Cybella Lactic acid peels Laser liposuction Laser Lateral Tension Abdominoplasty Limited incision facelift Lip enhancement Lip enhancement with fat grafting Lip implant Lip lift Liposculpture Liposuction Liquid facelift Long pulse N: Yag laser Lower blepharoplasty Lower body lift Lower eyelid surgery Lower lift MACS lift Mandelic Peels Microdermabrasion Microinjection Microneedling Microwave laser treatment Mini abdominoplasty Mini facelift mom makeover SD: Yag Neck liposuction neck lift Non-surgical facelift Non-surgical rhinoplasty Obagi blue peel Otoplasty Perlane Phenol Peels Photobiomodulation Photodynamic therapy (PDT) Photofacial PiQo4 Plasma resurfacing lasers Assisted liposuction Prevelle Pulse dye Radiesse Radio Frequency with Microneedling Radiofrequency assisted lipolysis Red light Restylane Restylane Defines Restylane Lyft Restylane Refyne Restylane silk Revision Rhinoplasty Rhinoplasty Salicylic peels SculpSure Sculptra Aesthetic Selphyl instagram silhouette Skin Skin tensors Skin treatments SlimLipo smart lipo SMAS facelift Smile smile makeover Smooth shapes Smoothing Stretch mark treatments TCA chemical peels Teeth whitening thermage ThermiTight Thigh lift Titan Tooth outline Traditional facelift Tumescent liposuction Abdominoplasty Ulthera Ultherapy Ultrasound Assisted Liposuction Umbilicoplasty Upper blepharoplasty Upper eyelid surgery defeat me VASER-lipo Venous treatments Velashape Velasmooth Veneers Xeomin Look for

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newbeauty.com/jlo-wedding-details/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos