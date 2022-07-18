Connect with us

JLo Wears ‘Old Movie’ Dress to Surprise Vegas ‘Drive Through’ Wedding

Proving her “love costs nothing,” Jennifer Lopez married fiancé Ben Affleck over the weekend in a dress from an “old movie,” which she shared on her OntheJLo.com newsletter. The blushing bride, 52, looked stunning in a classic look as the reunited couple finally made it official, more than 20 years after their initial engagement. At 12:30 a.m., the stars drove to a drive-in ceremony at the Little White Chapel in Vegas, Elvis not included. “If we wanted Elvis himself to show up it would cost more and he was in bed,” she wrote in a heartfelt essay to her fans.

Image / OntheJLo.com

The pair “came online,” she wrote in their statement. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty-year-old patient. Last night we flew to Vegas, did the queuing for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world.

Emphasizing that love is love, she went on to describe how much that moment meant. “Behind us, two men were holding hands and holding each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday – we all want the same thing – for the world to recognize us as partners and declare our love to the world through the ancient and almost universal symbol of marriage.

Image / OntheJLo.com

Details of the small, intimate wedding were few, but we do know she was wearing “a dress from an old movie” and Affleck grabbed a jacket from her closet. “I’ve had this dress for so many years and I keep it, keep it, keep it and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day,” she told celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton in a video taken just before his wedding. Appleton gave Lopez a ’60s-inspired bun to match the retro vibe of her “borrowed” dress.

This Hollywood romance is sure to be remembered as one of the greatest celebrity romances of all time and the stars gave us a movie-worthy happy ending. “Stay long enough and maybe you’ll find the best time of your life at a Las Vegas drive-in at half past twelve in the morning in the tunnel of love with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with” , she added. Love is a good thing, maybe the best thing and it’s worth the wait,” she added before signing on as Ms. Jennifer Lynn Affleck.