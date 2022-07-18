Did Shaquille O’Neal Really Downsize? Here’s a look at his modest North Texas home

You’re not gonna assimilate Shaquille O’Neals new Carrollton estate with something you’d expect millionaire NBA legends to feast on.

At 5,269 square feet, the place is one-sixth the size of the Florida mansion sold by ONeal last year, not exactly the kind of place that would lock up antagonist Charles Barkley.

The Shaqs residence is underrated for the 7-foot-1 guy it will house, even part-time. A few months ago, he was listed at $1.225 million, almost small change for the native Texan who is valued at over $400 million and lives big.

In May, Zac Gideo, a real estate agent with Rogers Healy and Associates, announced the sale on his Instagram account, showing a smiling O’Neal towering over him making a peace sign. Cindy OGorman at Ebby Halliday represented the seller.

I found him the perfect home and most of the process was done virtually with FaceTime calls, videos of the property, etc., Gideo said in a statement.

This is not a lavish Park Cities estate like Dirk Nowitzkis. It’s not a sprawling Southlake mansion like Jermaine ONeals.

This is a typical Texas suburban home in a gated community. Dues to the homeowners association come twice a year. Recycling should be taken out every two weeks.

The house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and a few shower rooms. It has a standard sized kitchen. It has a pool, waterfall, and spa that Barkley will probably laugh at. dirt.com describes the house as a European-inspired stone mansion.

That’s a far cry from the 31,000-square-foot Windermere, Florida home that sold for $11 million in October. In 2018, ONeal told Ellen DeGeneres that he regularly only used two rooms in his mansion.

The kitchen because I like to eat and the bedroom because I like to sleep, he says.

A backyard view over Lake Butler of the 31,000 square foot home once owned by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. (Joe Burbank/TNS)

ONeal still owns a home in the Ladera Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles and a 14.3-acre compound 30 miles from Atlanta.

This new Shaq Shack has value in its location. It is within easy commuting distance of North Texas transportation hubs. He’s also within a few miles of Babes Chicken Dinner Houses in Carrollton and Roanoke and at least two Buc-ees, where he can get his fix of Beaver Nugget.

ONeal also plans to expand its Big Chicken restaurant chain into Texas, so this location makes it convenient.

Here’s a look inside Shaquille ONeals Carrollton’s home

1/13The front door is flanked by four fluted stone columns with two further Corinthian columns between the foyer and the formal living room.(Cindy O’Gorman) 2/13The front room is staged with a piano and offers an outside look to the pool and patio area.(Cindy O’Gorman) 3/13The kitchen includes a six-burner gas stove and a large island.(Cindy O’Gorman) 4/13The main floor master suite has an oval window which adds elegance to the bathroom.(Cindy O’Gorman) 5/13The exercise room offers space to work out.(Cindy O’Gorman) 6/13The dining room offers a view of the patio and the swimming pool.(Cindy O’Gorman) seven/13There is also an adjoining guest bedroom on the ground floor.(Cindy O’Gorman) 8/13The library has a dramatic tiered ceiling, a fireplace and a wall of built-in bookshelves.(Cindy O’Gorman) 9/13The pool also features a stone fountain, beach entry, and infinity spa.(Cindy O’Gorman) ten/13Next to the foyer is the large formal dining room with a chandelier.(Cindy O’Gorman) 11/13A small home theater has tiered seating in leather recliners.(Cindy O’Gorman) 12/13The library/office features polished wood paneling and floors and beige marble floors framing a large fireplace.(Cindy O’Gorman) 13/13The backyard of the oasis offers an awning-covered patio and a large swimming pool with adjoining spa and rocky waterfall.(Cindy O’Gorman)

Based on interior photos posted on Redfin.comhere is a walking tour:

The front door is flanked by four fluted stone columns with two further Corinthian columns between the foyer and the formal living room.

Its library/office features polished wood paneling and floors and beige marble floors framing a large fireplace.

The front room is modest in size. It was staged with a piano where ONeal and Barkley, when he comes by, can sing and duet.

The main floor master suite has an oval window which adds elegance to the bathroom. The master suite has been shown in photos with a standard king-size bed. It’s unclear if ONeal will be bringing their Superman themed bed, the 15ft by 30ft bed where to find sheets for a bed that size? he showed himself MTV cribs .

The house has a small home theater with tiered seating in leather recliners for when it’s time to catch his highlights as an analyst on TNT. Inside the NBA .

The kitchen has a large vent hood just high enough for ONeal to bang his head on a six-burner gas stove.

The estate has an enclosed playground, a three-car garage, and two attics for NBA trophy cases.

A patio overlooks a lagoon-style pool that begs ONeal for a cannonball dip. It’s not Shaqapulco, the name he gave to a gigantic swimming pool he had in his Florida mansion. Its new pool also features a stone fountain, beach entrance, and infinity spa. If ONeal does this cannonball, neighbors’ walls are close enough to be splashed.

Whatever kind of neighbor ONeal turns out to be, he’s already endeared himself to North Texans who buy things for residents in need, pose for selfies, and show up to basketball camp.

Obviously, the Shaq Shack is a part-time residence, probably a business expense.

It has a lot to do with it, and basic travel, he travels here quite a bit for different things, Gideo said.

Mark Cuban, owner of Mavericks and owner of the Preston Hollow mansion, said he had not seen Shaqs Shack.

I’m sad he didn’t invite me, Cuban said. Especially since he came to my house!