Medical necessity vs therapeutic mode

I’ve thought a lot about how the standard of care in medicine is set and then becomes resistant to critical evaluation.

These were not happy thoughts. I’ve come to believe that too often therapeutic mode prevails over medical evidence. Once it reaches a threshold, anyone who dares to question it on the basis of evidence is considered either a madman or a nihilist.

What I want to say in what follows, beyond expressing frustration, is to make people wonder how and why medical standards are established. And to consider the fashion of the day with a historical framework, recalling that we used hormone replacement therapy to prevent heart disease in postmenopausal women.

Coronary stents in patients with stable disease

A friend of mine who is an interventional cardiologist told me the story of a middle-aged man with severe narrowing of his right coronary artery. He had undergone a test of coronary artery calcium score which was abnormal. (I wrote against doing these tests, but that’s for another post.) This man exercised without limitations or symptoms. The abnormal calcium score led to a stress test, although Guiding lines say the test is to guide statin decisions. The stress test result was positive and his doctor sent him for cardiac catheterization.

There is nothing abnormal in this stunt. It’s therapeutic fashion.

My friend advised against the implantation of a stent. He basically said, “Sir, you have a stricture, it’s stable, and we’ll treat it medically with statins and other drugs.” This is what the evidence shows, including the most recent ISCHEMIA test.

But everyone went crazy. The family was upset and the attending physician was appalled. The patient went to another operator and got his stent.

My friend went against the therapy fad. Will he do it again? How many families and referring physicians can a consultant afford to upset by following the evidence?

Left atrial appendage occlusion for stroke prevention

The theory that percutaneous occlusion of the left atrial appendage with a device would reduce stroke is plausible. Yet the evidence is extremely dubious. I wrote about the evidence and posted my lecture object to this procedure.

Still, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the device, and therapeutic fad has now standardized a preventative procedure with a major complication rate at least 5%. Patients are told there is no need to take blood thinners; you can have a device instead. And advertisement arouse increased interest among patients.

I have debated this subject on five continents and I have spoken about it in columns and Newspaper articles. Therapeutic fashion has won.

I am now like my interventional friend, an aberrant, non-believer.

Lytic drugs for stroke

If you come to the emergency room with a acute stroke, there is a good chance that you will receive a thrombolytic drug. Chances are also that your ER doctor doesn’t think it works.

But neurologists believe it works, and hospitals have “stroke centers” based largely on the use of these drugs. The therapeutic fashion is that lytics should be used in acute strokes.

Yet the evidence is unclear. In 2018, I argued against the use of thrombolytic therapy for an acute stroke. The emergency medicine literature is replete with critical evaluation of this practice. And one recent reviewof a neurologist suggested that the basic differences in the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NIND) test occurred due to randomization errors. The safety/efficacy balance is a major issue because lytic therapy increases the risk of devastating bleeding in the brain.

Yet anyone who voices the opinion that we should repeat the NIND trial is considered a fool.

Other notables: there are many more

Therapeutic fashion now rewarded sacubitril/valsartan the coat of the “best” renin-angiotensin inhibitor for heart failure. But it’s single clearly positive test came against enalapril.

Electrophysiologists agree that atrial fibrillation (AF) ablation improves symptoms of AF, but it has never been able to withstand a sham procedure.

In the intensive care unit, we cooled patients after cardiac arrest for years. It took not one but two trials break the sclerosis of this thought.

The dangers of therapeutic fashion

CASTa trial published in 1991, revealed that the therapeutic method of suppressing premature ventricular contractions after myocardial infarction (IM) with antiarrhythmic drugs resulted in more than double the number of deaths in the drug group. This discovery shocked the cardiology world because it destroyed a well-established practice.

I encourage you to read this account by British cardiologist John Hampton who attempted to publish a small trial documenting higher mortality in post-MI patients treated with antiarrhythmic drugs 10 years before CAST. No journal would publish it until after CAST had changed the fashion of the time.

Given that the number needed to kill in CAST was approximately 29, how many lives would have been saved without such a commitment to a therapeutic mode?

What Causes Therapeutic Mode

Solving the problem means considering the causes.

In many cases, especially the search for ischemia, the profit motive clearly plays a major role. But there is also the fear of missing out. If colleagues have accepted a procedure and other hospitals not only perform it but market it, a physician who does not perform the procedure may feel inadequate as a lesser specialist. Never overlook human nature in the cause of therapeutic fashion.

Doctors also have a strong tendency to want to do something. I feel like many neurologists and cardiologists just want to help their patients. Not intervening with lytics or stents seems powerless.

look inside

I hope that clinicians in other fields consider their own therapeutic modes. How secure is the evidence? How silly will this look to the sharp eye of history?

As medical advances will predictably render many of our practices archaic, the question I propose is: Would a stronger and more neutral critical evaluation of our therapeutic modes reveal now what will future generations surely know?