Gucci’s Alessandro Michele on Harry Styles’ dressing and his couture revolution

The cultural change that interests Michèle did not happen by chance. It is about what is finally taking shape in the male universe on the social and aesthetic level: “Today, men have more room to express themselves, they are no longer as confined to the cliché where they were trapped, especially in recent years, one where they could not express themselves or free themselves through clothing. They can show vanity, because vanity is masculine too,” Michele says when I ask him to explain how he thinks we got to where we are. The question amuses him and contributing to this cultural change in a place as sacred to fashion as the Gucci workshops excites him: “The most interesting aspect of what we do is that we have created a platform , a wardrobe, which allows you to be a little more free. We introduced, in a big brand, a high degree of eccentricity, a very personal vision of its look, with things until recently almost forbidden to men like colors, shapes, the idea of ​​having fun with His look. This has even led conservative dressers to come to us tempted by the idea of ​​taking a step forward, of being embraced by this feeling of freedom, because ultimately the desire to transform is human. It’s true for the customers, the fans, and it’s true for the talents and celebrities we dress from time to time. It’s an opportunity that you give yourself, a door that opens that you hadn’t even thought of. With some of the people I chose to dress, a relationship was born, so close that it turned into friendship, and at that moment the exchange became even more intimate.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

It’s a clear look at the major world events of Gucci, the front rows of fashion shows and the shows that some of the celebrities who have chosen Gucci or those whom Gucci has chosen live a kind of pact of mutual freedom and aesthetic growth. with Michele and her vision of menswear. It is interesting to hear how these relationships are born, how he chooses who to dress and with whom to pursue this creative partnership: “There are no precise rules. Just before you arrived I came downstairs because there were clothes ready for Harry [Styles] and a suit for Jared [Leto]. That’s what I usually do: review and add or take away, to make them like it more. And that happens because I know them, I have a very creative relationship with them. Their personalities add to my work the possibility of pushing me into territories that would not be mine. Jared, for example, is obsessed with the idea of ​​always changing while remaining himself. And that for me is stimulating. Or take someone like Italian actor Alessandro Borghi: when we met years ago, he was certainly classy but also very straight. Now he wants to see how far he can go, lately I find him very handsome because he is particularly free. He now wears jackets and pants differently, he wants to look like something different because after all, no one is ever just one thing. Alessandro wants to see how many things he is and this, once again, creates a mutual stimulus in us which is reflected in the clothes. Not to mention Harry…’.

No, let’s talk about it Harry Styles. The relationship between Styles and Michele is now well known, and their creative partnership is so close that it has led the two to create an exclusive collection together for Gucci: HA HA HA, based on the initials of their first names. It’s a kind of ideal wardrobe of the two, full of references and shared obsessions. A wardrobe where jackets, shirts and men’s suits play the undisputed main roles. The costume is, it seems, a real obsession for the British pop star. He made it his own so much as a code, Michèle tells me, that he created an unrivaled collection of men’s suits, “from houndstooth to English checks”. It’s impressive. The style, according to Michele, is a sort of living paradigm of that masculine freedom that is found through the classic style: Harry truly stands for everything we say. If you think about it, what did he do to be a bit revolutionary and change his image drastically? He put on a jacket.