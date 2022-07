Epson provides production support for fashion designer Yuima Nakazato’s Paris Fashion Week

© Luca Tombolini, Shoji Fujii – Epson’s inkjet technology used to create clothing and backdrops – TOKYO, Japan – Seiko Epson Corporation supported fashion designer Yuima Nakazato for his collection presented at Collection Haute Couture Paris 2022 on July 7, 2022. Epson supported production of the garments and set design from June 3-28. Yuima Nakazato’s fashion house has a vision that the evolution of clothing will create an even richer future. To assume its responsibility towards the future, the fashion house continued to carefully select the materials used and the sources of supply. She has always sought to create clothes designed to be worn for a long time and then recycled. Epson endorses Yuima Nakazato’s vision and has recently used digital textile printing technology to support the reproduction of the delicate textures and colors of hand-painted materials to the fashion house’s exacting requirements as well as to produce the works with reduced environmental impact. Yuima Nakazato’s designs have been faithfully reproduced on extremely fine (0.07mm) silk organdy fabric which was used for some of the fashions using a Monna Lisa digital inkjet textile printer at Epson’s Fujimi Factory Solution Center. Digital textile printing does not require printing plates, so it is perfectly suited for the rapid production of material only in the quantity required. And, because these designs were printed using pigment ink, which requires fewer steps than a dye ink printing process, Yuima Nakazato was able to work on the designs for the fashion collection until shortly before the parade. Inkjet textile printing has a much lower environmental footprint than conventional textile printing because it uses only a tiny fraction of the amount of water. In addition to supporting clothing production, Epson also supported scenography using its digital printing technology in the production of paper sculptures. These sculptures were important elements that helped create the blue-themed vision for the collection. The entire scene was surrounded by hand-painted Earth images by Yuima Nakazato. These images were enlarged and printed on a total of 832 square meters of print paper using an SC-P20050 inkjet printer at the LFP Solution Center in Epson’s Hirooka office. Armatures were used to support the printed paper to create three-dimensional art objects in the staging area. The armatures were made from used Epson paper that was treated using Epson’s Dry Fiber Technology*. Epson collected the decorative pieces used for the collection after the show ended and plans to discuss their use in other applications with Yuima Nakazato. Epson is committed to co-creating with partners to enable a wide variety of customer creations and, through its initiatives to reduce environmental impacts, achieve its vision of sustainability and enriching communities.

