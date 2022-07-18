See Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Dress and Vegas Wedding Photos





ICYMI, earlier this weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot. Seriously. The couple tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas after getting a marriage license on Saturday (TMZ broke the story, reporting that the couple had filed for a license under their full legal names, Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez). In a Sunday night edition of her On the JLo newsletterJen confirmed the news, sharing some wedding details ~AND PHOTOS~ with her fans. “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years of patience,” she wrote before delving into her story. wedding with Ben. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the marriage capital of the world. Behind us, two men were holding hands and stood. In front of us, a young couple who drove three hours from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday – we all want the same thing – for the world to recognize us as partners and declare our love to the world through the ancient and almost universal symbol of marriage.” Jen then shared more details about the wedding, including the fact that she and Ben “barely arrived at the little white wedding chapel at midnight” where the staff “graciously stayed open for a few minutes late” and the even let some photos be taken in a pink Cadillac convertible which was “obviously once used by the King himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show up, it cost extra and he was in bed).” More importantly, Jen also shared a first look at the dress she wore for her walk down the aisle, a stunning dress with a high neckline that she described as “a dress from an old movie.” On the JLo On the JLo “We read our own vows in the little chapel and gave each other the rings that we will wear for the rest of our lives,” she wrote. “…In the end, it was the best possible marriage we could have imagined.” And just in case the wedding news still didn’t feel real enough, she then signed the “Mrs. Jennifer Lynn Affleck” newsletter. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cosmopolitan.com/entertainment/celebs/a40634524/jennifer-lopez-wedding-dress-vegas-ben-affleck/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos