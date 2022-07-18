Philadelphia Eagles’ Devon Allen World Championship Hurdles Dream Ends in Nightmare – NBC10 Philadelphia





Devon Allen’s obstacle dream ends in nightmarish fashion originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allens’ return trip to the World Championships in Eugene ended in heartbreak when he was called for a false start in Saturday night’s 110-meter hurdles final at Hayward Field and disqualified from the race. The World Athletics rule is that if a runner’s reaction time to the gun is faster than 1-1,000ths of a second, they are out of the race. Allen’s start was measured at .099, so he was disqualified by the smallest imperceptible margin possible. Even if he did not move in front of the gunshot. It’s the rule, there’s no appeal, and after circling the start line for 10 minutes trying to convince the officials to let him into the race, Allen finally left the track so as the crowd in his hometown booed his disapproval. Americans Grant Holloway and Trey Cunningham finished first and second, Holloway in 13.03 and Cunningham in 13.08. With Allen in the running, an American sweep was a virtual lock. Allen qualified for the final by running 13.09 in the third of three semifinals two hours before the final. It’s his 6th fastest time ever and he’s tied for the 5th fastest time ever in a World Championship semi-final. The top two finishers in each semi-final plus the next two fastest riders qualified for the eight-man final. Allen placed second in his semi-final, behind only Olympic champion Hansle Parchment of Jamaica, who was forced to withdraw from the final when he suffered a hamstring injury minutes before the race. The 13.09 tied Allen’s fastest time since his 12.84 breakthrough in New York in June, No. 3 in world history and No. 1 in the world this year. The third semi-final was assisted by a tailwind of 2.5 meters per second, so marks made in this race do not count for all-time listings. Any stroke assisted by a tailwind greater than 2.0 meters per second is considered wind assisted. Allen has now competed in four international championships without reaching the podium. He finished 5th at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 13.31, 7th at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar in 13.70 and 4th at the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo in 13.14. Allen will report to Eagles training camp at the NovaCare complex next week and begin his bid to make the team as a wide receiver and returner. He last played football in 2016 for Oregon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/sports/nbcsports/eagles-devon-allen-hurdles-dream-ends-in-nightmarish-fashion/3302364/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos