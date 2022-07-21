Dress for Success will expand its services

A $75,000 grant from the Glick Family Foundation will allow Dress for Success Indianapolis to reach and empower hundreds more women in the workplace.

Julie Petr, executive director of Dress for Success Indianapolis, said the funding will provide access to more services.

“Being able to open our doors one evening so we can be of service to someone who may not be able to get away for a weekend between 12pm and 2am. Being able to open hours to prove more access to evenings and potentially weekends,” said Petr.

The organization had to cut staff and services during the pandemic. But now these services will return to reach more women.

“I think this year we will easily serve 800 women. In 2023, I think we will be back to where we were in the past, we will potentially be over a thousand women every year. The pandemic has also changed the way women dress for work. “We know our employers want their candidates to look professional, but that might not mean in 2022 what it meant in 2019,” Petr said.

The organization promotes economic independence, offers programs to build self-esteem, connects women with career resources, prepares women for employment, and helps build a support network to help women thrive at work and in life.

Dress for Success Indianapolis is also addressing transportation barriers by providing gas cards, bus passes, and working with community partners to provide services at satellite sites around central Indiana.

Since its launch in Indianapolis in 1999, more than 17,000 women have been served.