Signs and Symptoms of Heart Attack in Women

A heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart is blocked. This can cause a variety of symptoms, which may develop suddenly or gradually over hours, days or weeks. According The Heart Foundationalthough chest pain or discomfort is the most common symptom of a heart attack, it does not always develop, especially in women. Women may be more likely than men to experience other heart attack symptoms, report researchers from the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the American Heart Association (AHA). Read on to learn more about heart attack symptoms in women and men.

The most common symptom of a heart attack in women is chest pain or discomfort. It may feel like pain, tightness, pressure, squeezing, or heartburn. It usually lasts more than a few minutes or comes and goes. During a heart attack, it’s also common for women to experience pain or discomfort in one or more of the following areas: jaw

neck

upper or lower back

shoulders

arms

abdomen Other common symptoms in women Other common heart attack symptoms in women include: shortness of breath

nausea Vomiting

dizziness, lightheadedness, fainting

cold sweat A heart attack can also cause: fatigue

sleeping troubles

general weakness

abnormally fast or slow heartbeat

palpitations, or a pounding or pounding heart

anxiety or fear Shoulder pain following a heart attack Although heart attack is most commonly associated with chest pain, it can also cause pain or discomfort in other parts of the body, including the shoulder. Both women and men can experience shoulder pain during a heart attack. Some research suggests that shoulder pain during a heart attack may be more common in women than in men. A study 2018 looked at 532 people who had had ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), a type of heart attack that affects the entire lining of the heart muscle. Shoulder pain was twice as common in women as in men. Sore throats and backaches were also more common among women.

Heart attack in men usually causes chest pain or discomfort, which may feel like pain, heaviness, pressure, fullness, squeezing, or heartburn. It usually lasts more than a few minutes or goes away but comes back again. Common symptoms in men Another common symptom of heart attack in men is pain or discomfort in one or more of the following areas: jaw

neck

upper back

shoulders

arms

abdomen Heart attack in men can also cause shortness of breath. Less common symptoms Less common symptoms in men include: fatigue

nausea Vomiting

abnormally fast or slow heartbeat

dizziness, lightheadedness, or fainting

palpitations, or a pounding or pounding heart

cold sweat

Heart attack risk factors can apply to both women and men. These include factors such as family history, diet, and lack of physical activity. According to researchers from a 2017 report women aged 18 to 55 have a higher rate of certain medical conditions that can increase their risk of heart attack. Some of these conditions include: chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

renal failure

autoimmune conditions

cancer

mental health problems Some risk factors that apply to both men and women may be experienced differently by women, such as: High blood pressure. High blood pressure can develop during pregnancy or as a side effect of birth control pills.

High blood pressure can develop during pregnancy or as a side effect of birth control pills. High cholesterol level. While estrogen may protect women against high cholesterol, levels of this hormone tend to drop after menopause.

While estrogen may protect women against high cholesterol, levels of this hormone tend to drop after menopause. Smoking. Both men and women smoke, but women have been reported to be less likely to successfully quit smoking. Women also have a higher rate traditional cardiovascular risk factors, including diabetes and obesity.

Long-term follow-up care is also important to improve outcomes.

A heart attack damages your heart muscle, which can lead to life-threatening complications. Although more research is needed, some complications appear to be more common in women than in men. According to a 2016 review of the AHA, women are more likely than men to develop symptoms of heart failure following a heart attack. They also have a higher risk of death in the months and years following a heart attack. The review found that 26% of women and 19% of men die within a year of a first heart attack, and 47% of women and 36% of men die within 5 years. Some the reasons for these gender differences to understand: There may be a delay in recognizing the woman’s symptoms.

There may not be enough women included in heart disease research.