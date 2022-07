Burberry is closing the wealth gap in fashion schools across the country

On average, UK students face 50,000 in debt at the end of a three-year BA. Fashion students, however, would have to pay even more, burdened with the costs of sourcing their own materials for samples and final collections.. As a CSM graduate Hannah Karpel noted in his documentary, Breaking the classroom ceilingthese overheads forge a two-speed system, in which the working class risks disappearing. Add to that a heartbreaking cost of living crisis where one in ten students use food banks and barriers to a decent education have built barricades. Meanwhile, the fashion industry is experiencing a very different problem, marred by an abundance of dead animals, trash and excess materials. Too aware of this disparity, Burberry has just launched the second iteration of its ReBurberry initiative, donating over 12,000 meters of fabric to more than 30 fashion schools and universities across the UK, from Edinburgh College of Art to the University of Brighton . Launched for the first time in collaboration with the British Fashion Council in 2020, the motivations of the project are twofold: to encourage the next generation of design talent while laying out a plan for a circular economy. By equipping students with these materials and tools to help their creativity thrive, we can all create a better future for our industry, said Nicole Lovett, Brand Responsibility Program Director.

Fashion brands have donated excess fabric to fashion schools in the past, but historically this has always been ad hoc, mainly benefiting London colleges. This initiative is synonymous with opportunity, says Hayley Cochrane, a fashion student at Edinburgh College of Art. It enables the designers of tomorrow to breathe new life into the most luxurious designer fabrics, which we would not otherwise have been able to work with as students, while also enabling us to link our education and our designs to the one of the biggest names in the industry. . Leila Eskandary-Miles, a fashion and business studies student at the University of Brighton, agrees, noting that if more businesses took this circular approach to their own excess, up-and-coming designers and the growing environment. would benefit. ReBurberry therefore aims to set an example, not only for the industry as a whole, but for the students themselves. Using leftover fabrics for this initiative really got me thinking about how resourceful I can be with my materials, says Georgia Bate, who is also studying fashion and business at Brighton. It encouraged me to explore other materials to incorporate into my designs, which aren’t usually thought of as fabric, she adds, after incorporating recycled brown paper alongside luxury gifts from Burberry. And over time, these lessons will come to shape the students professional contributions. As fellow Brighton resident Luca McCarry can attest: reducing waste in the fashion industry is critical to the future of the industry and should be at the forefront of organizations’ minds. The sooner the fashion industry becomes a circular economy, the better not only for the environment, but also for designers.

