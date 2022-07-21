Get Up To 60% Off New Arrivals This Summer

Fashion
If summer is the time to go to the beach or go for bike rides, it is also the season for parties, barbecues and weddings. Whether you’re going out with friends or looking to dress up for a night out on the town,banana republichas some very trendy yarns on sale right now to help make summer 2022 super stylish.
Now throughmonday august 8you can buy the Banana Republic Summer Sale for savings onMen’s and Women’s fashion. Whether you’re looking for shirts, dresses, shorts or shoes, this sale offers up to 60% off. Whatever you need to add to your wardrobe, Banana Republic has something for everyone’s personal style.
If you need something simple to keep cool this summer, consider the women’s racerback tank dress. Usually listed for $90, it’s now available for $30.97 thanks to a $59.03 price cut. Banana Republic said the dress has the softness of a standard t-shirt, making it super comfy, and the racerback cut is flattering for any occasion. It also has stylish side slits so you won’t feel confined or uncomfortable after a long day of wearing.
For more chic occasions, there is the sophisticatedMen’s Pique Polo Shirt. Normally priced at $60, you can get this stylish Mango Mojito Collared Shirt for just $16.97, a whopping $43.03 price reduction. Banana Republic claims the summer shirt has a soft texture and sturdy design made from 100% organic cotton. With its unique yellow base and eye-catching stripes, the Pique Polo will help you stand out at any party.
This summer sale is the perfect opportunity to update your wardrobe with a variety of new yarns and styles. Check out Banana Republic’s best deals today before the sun goes down on these amazing savings.
