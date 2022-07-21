Fashion
The 17 Best Loafers for Men to Buy Right Now
A MOCCASIN is the most versatile and aesthetically pleasing “outdoor” shoe you can wear all summer and fall. The best loafers have the comfort and ease of your favorite home slipper, while taking on the style of your favorite dress shoe (without all the laces). What’s great is that the shoe can be worn with everything from suits and chinos to jeans and shorts.
These types of moccasins have a storied past—dating all the way back to the Ivy League of the 19th century—and today’s best moccasins come in a variety of styles and fits to wear for virtually any the occasions. If you’re attending a black-tie reception, opt for classic penny loafers or horsebit loafers that dress up your suits and tuxedos. For looks nine to five, try an understated Venetian loafer, which has a streamlined silhouette that looks respectable enough for the office. For longer commutes and runs, brands like Cole Haan have outfitted their loafers with a sneaker-like footbed for maximum grip and comfort.
Do you have another type of use in mind? There’s a moccasin for that. Before, we have tried and reviewed the 17 best loafers that will help you brighten up your wardrobe. Just be sure to pair these bad boys with your favorite no-show socks to avoid swamp feet!
Best overall
Penny Larson Loafers
- Compatible with wallets
- Long life expectancy
- Wide range of colors and patterns available
- Classic silhouette
- Very resistant
The OG loafer, Bass Weejuns, has been around since 1936, and its classic penny loafer style still looks great today. Their handcrafted construction can hold up even after years of wear, and at under $150, they offer incredible value. An easy addition to your weekday uniform.
Best Luxury Loafers
1953 leather moccasin with horsebit
- Timeless style
- Long life expectancy
- Premium comfort
- Versatile style
We’d be remiss not to include Gucci’s instantly recognizable loafers, which have been a staple for C-level executives. Designed to be worn with suits, jeans and everything in between, these shoes are pricey, but we’d say their versatility and know-how make them a worthwhile investment.
Amazon’s Choice
Leather Slip-On Casual Loafers
- Over 3,900 five-star Amazon reviews
- Incredibly affordable
- Easy to break in
Leather loafers under $50? No wonder Go Tour’s slip-ons have been an Amazon bestseller. It also received five-star reviews for its soft interior that’s easy to pack in your carry-on luggage.
Best everyday loafer
Patnoflex
- Less than $200
- Premium soft leather upper
- Weather resistant rubber sole
- Versatile style
Venetian loafers are slip-ons with no tassels or straps, and have a simple, sleek design that feels a little more casual while still offering plenty of style. The Patnoflex loafer benefits from a leather lining and an ergonomic footbed that provides incredible support for a dress shoe.
Best new moccasin
Baleen Blue Sabah
- Less than $200
- Single silhouette
- Wide range of colors available
- Long duration
While Sabah Shoes is still relatively new (established in 2013), these handmade Turkish shoes are definitely not. Crafted from supple nubuck leather, these loafers snap on beautifully and age in style. The Sabah are a solid departure from the traditional moccasin we think of in Western culture.
Suede loafers were big in the 2010s, and Cole Haan updates them with multi-layered cushioning that provides good foot support for long urban hikes or hours beside your standing desk.
Road trips require driving shoes that are easy to put on and wear for hours. Wolf and Shepherd’s Monaco loafers tick both boxes, thanks to their soft lining that’s comfortable enough to wear without socks.
Another stylish Venetian option. We love how The Fyre have carved them out of oiled vintage leather, which will help the loafer break in tastefully over time.
Crafted from full-grain calfskin sourced from a renowned golf tannery in Italy, these loafers exude classic style. Handcrafted features such as a Blake stitch construction and Vachetta leather lining put these loafers in the upper echelon of footwear, while still being surprisingly reasonably priced.
For those looking to stand out from all black and brown, these fine suede penny loafers are a subtle flex. They are not too flashy, and they go match with a lot of what’s already in your wardrobe.
Rothy’s recent foray into men’s footwear has wowed us with their sleek, upcycled shoes that look as good as they feel, and his driving loafers are no exception. Knitted from used plastic water bottles, these slip-ons fit like a second skin with a solid grip. Plus, they’re machine washable.
Adrian Arcadia Tassel leather loafers
Much like Dr. Martens’ combat boots, these platform loafers offer plenty of style (tassels!) and height.
Dress loafers can sometimes feel stiff after hours of use, which is why it’s worth investing in high-end shoes like Church’s Pembrey loafers, which have a lightweight leather exterior with a leather lining. luxury that hugs your sole comfortably.
Del Toro loafers are handcrafted in Italy and the end products are always spectacular. Grab these luxe velor slippers, which have a calfskin lining that fits like a glove and a rich exterior that instantly elevates any look.
Dressier than Sperry’s infamous boat shoes, these penny loafers strike a slim, mean silhouette while sporting the brand’s signature cushioning for an ultra-comfortable fit.
Penny loafers that are on sale for $75? Add to Cart.
A skinny loafer in hand burnished leather for a luxurious finish.
How we selected
Over the past 18 months, we have consulted men’s health‘s editors and writers on the best loafers for men. Experts, including our associate trade editor Christian Gollayan and our gear and trade editor John Thompson, put a number of moccasins through their paces and rated their style, function, price and their durability. We’ve also considered top-rated loafers with praise from e-commerce sites we trust.
