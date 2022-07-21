The 17 Best Loafers for Men to Buy Right Now

A MOCCASIN is the most versatile and aesthetically pleasing “outdoor” shoe you can wear all summer and fall. The best loafers have the comfort and ease of your favorite home slipper, while taking on the style of your favorite dress shoe (without all the laces). What’s great is that the shoe can be worn with everything from suits and chinos to jeans and shorts.

These types of moccasins have a storied past—dating all the way back to the Ivy League of the 19th century—and today’s best moccasins come in a variety of styles and fits to wear for virtually any the occasions. If you’re attending a black-tie reception, opt for classic penny loafers or horsebit loafers that dress up your suits and tuxedos. For looks nine to five, try an understated Venetian loafer, which has a streamlined silhouette that looks respectable enough for the office. For longer commutes and runs, brands like Cole Haan have outfitted their loafers with a sneaker-like footbed for maximum grip and comfort.

Do you have another type of use in mind? There’s a moccasin for that. Before, we have tried and reviewed the 17 best loafers that will help you brighten up your wardrobe. Just be sure to pair these bad boys with your favorite no-show socks to avoid swamp feet!