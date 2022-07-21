Fashion
Jennifer Lopez’s Wedding Dress From an ‘Old Movie’: What We Know
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took a surprise trip down the aisle in July, sealing their Bennifer status forever.
The twice-engaged couple tied the knot at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada, Lopez confirmed via her On the JLo fan newsletter.
Lopez wore two different dresses: a sleeveless floral-jacquard dress, which she said was from an “old movie,” and a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder lace dress with a matching veil. It is not known when during her marriage she wore each dress.
‘The best night of our lives’:Jennifer Lopez shares details of Vegas wedding ceremony with Ben Affleck
Social media has gone into a full-blown frenzy as eagle-eyed fans and fashion bloggers try to find out what old movie she’s referring to. Could it be a movie Lopez starred in or the dress from an old movie? The singer has played a bride in nine films and has worn numerous wedding dresses in scenes ranging from shopping for dresses to walking down the aisle. Every time someone tries to crack the code, it leads to a dead end.
USA TODAY did their own investigation, and that’s what we learned about the “old movie” dress.
Jennifer Lopez’s romantic comedies:Ranked (from ‘Marry Me’ to ‘Gigli’)
Who designed Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dresses?
Lopez shared a video of herself in the full-length jacquard dress while in the locker room before exchanging vows.
Patricia Korepta, a representative for designer Alexander McQueen, confirmed to USA TODAY that the dress is McQueen’s.Long dress with flared skirt in floral jacquardThe brand has yet to respond regarding the year the dress was created.
After:Jennifer Lopez Says Child Emme Is Her ‘All-Time Favorite Duo Partner’ During Los Angeles Performance
The bride only shared a glimpse of her second dress in photos with Affleck, but the full ensemble deserves attention.
A rep for Zuhair Murad confirmed to USA TODAY that the lace, off-the-shoulder dress and matching veil Lopez wore was part of herupcoming spring 2023 bridal collection.
The Amelia dress “will be released in October, but you can already pre-order it,” the sales team explained. To look like Lopez on your wedding day, the dress costs around $10,433 and the veil $2,715.
‘I was amazed’:Jay Ellis marries model girlfriend Nina Senicar in dream Italian wedding
What “old movie” is the dress from?
Since Zuhair Murad’s dress is from a future collection, that rules out this dress, as the one Lopez said was from an “old movie.” So that leaves everyone looking at the Alexander McQueen dress.
Some fans have speculated that the dress was worn by Lopez in the cover photo of 2004’s “Jersey Girl.” The singer starred as Affleck’s character’s wife, now husband. Shortly after the start of the film, her character dies during the delivery of the couple’s daughter, Gertie.
But “Jersey Girl” costume designer Juliet Polcsa told USA TODAY that “the two dresses are not the same piece.”
“The dress worn by Ms. Lopez over the weekend does not appear to be the same dress made for ‘Jersey Girl’,” Polcsa rep Rocco Hindman said.
The neckline of the McQueen dress resembles the one worn on the movie poster, however, Affleck covers the main difference between the wardrobe pieces in the photo. The “Jersey Girl” dress that Lopez wore has a keyholeaccording to still images from the film.
My fiancé and I dislike our partner of longtime friends:Should we invite him to our wedding?
How many times has Jennifer Lopez played a bride in movies?
The race to find the ‘old movie’ wedding dress is made much more complicated due to Lopez’s nine stays as a bride on the big screen. The ‘If You Had My Love’ singer first portrayed a bride in 1995’s ‘Mi Familia (My Family)’. The film centered on the life of a multi-generational Mexican-American family living in Los Angeles. , but Lopez is briefly shown taking wedding photos in a wedding dress and veil.
Lopez has also worn several white dresses in movies that have nothing to do with marriage. The multihyphen never mentioned in her newsletter whether the “old movie” dress was something from a movie she was a bride in or any regular movie. Lopez has been in at least 36 movies, according to Women’s Health. The mystery dress could very well be from a movie not listed below.
Related:Josh Duhamel to star in ‘Shotgun Wedding’ with Jennifer Lopez after Armie Hammer exits
Here’s a timeline of all the movies Lopez has played a bride before 2022:
- “My Family” – 1995
- “Selena” – 1997
- “The Wedding Planner” – 2001
- “Enough” – 2002
- “Monster in Law” – 2005
- “The Singer” – 2006
- “The Backup Plan” – 2010
Contributors: Edward Segarra, Elise Brisco
