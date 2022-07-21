Fashion
Everlane brings the heat with up to 50% off styles
Is it hot in here, or is it just the unbeatable Everlane Summer Sale offers?
We’ll go for the latter (even though we’re in the middle of a heat wave), because Everlane is rocking the house with up to 50% off men’s and women’s models.
So if you’ve been wanting to grab those Everlane jeans (yes, we’re talking to you) or those Everlane shoes (mhm, you know which ones), now is the time to do it.
With over 250 items on sale, it’s hard to say no to these great sales. But don’t wait too long, because the time will run out on July 24th.
Shop some of our favorite Everlane finds, like this one smocked linen dress or totally trendy basic teebelow.
Everlane Women’s Summer Sale Picks
1. 90s Everlane Cheeky Jeans$54, original price: $108
You already know we had to include a great pair of Everlane jeans.
This cheeky ’90s style will hug you in all the right places, as it’s made with premium non-stretch Japanese fabric. Oh, and who doesn’t love a vintage-inspired look?
2. Everlane The Organic Cotton Boxy Tee$22, original price: $35
Relaxed and relaxed, this boxy fit organic cotton t-shirt features a classic crew neck and everyday stripes. And if we suggest, this tee would look so chic with a pair of good old white jeans. Choose from a range of patterns and colors.
3. Everlane The Mary Jane Flat$74, original price: $115
Whether your name is Mary, Jane or neither, you’ll fall head over heels apartments for this case.
Choose from almond or black velvet flats and expect the ultimate in foot cushion. It’s like two little beds for each of your feet.
4. Everlane Crossover apron top$56, original price: $70
Cross your heart and hope to die with this cute apron. Available in four dreamy colors, you can choose the one that best complements your wardrobe. I mean, who wouldn’t want to score a cut-price cropped utility-style find?
5. Everlane the smocked linen dress$35, original price: $88
We told you this linen dress was one of our favorites, so we just had to do our part and share all the details with you.
Available in store in brown, red and black, you can dress this linen dress however you want. We love wearing it in hot weather because it’s airy and breathable.
Everlane Summer Sale Picks for Men
1. Everlane The Everyone Premium Weight Tee$30, original price: $50
Perfect for lounging around the house or wearing around town, this casual tee does it all. Choose between White Sage or Blue Slate. You really can’t go wrong with your choice.
2. Everlane Organic cotton slim fit jeans$61, original price: $88
Everlane jeans are not only amazing for women, but they are just as perfect for men. So, boys, slip into these slim jeans in premium mid-weight denim. They are stretchy and comfortable.
3. Everlane The ReLeather Tennis Shoe$55, original price: $110
White shoes may look intimidating, but trust us, they won’t get as dirty as you think. So do yourself and your wardrobe a favor by copying these stylish finds. But if that’s too much to ask, go for the lavender or mint color.
4. Everlane The Long Sleeve Summer Shirt$52, original price: $75
It’s summer, so it makes sense to throw away the long-sleeved summer shirt. With pinstripes and a lightweight construction that keeps you cool, you’ll stay summer-ready even when the season arrives.
5. Everlane The performance pull-on chino shorts$39, original price: $65
Available in olive green and tan brown, these pull-on chino shorts are sweat-wicking, quick-drying and stretchy. So go ahead and wear them on a brisk walk. Who stops you?
Check out the New York Post Shopping for more content.
