FRISKMEGOOD redesigns fast fashion with the use of recycled shoes
In the 21st century, citizens of the world are exposed to more information than ever about the impact our clothes have on our carbon footprint. With this shift in information, fashion brands are being challenged to transform from within to be more aware of the impacts of their products on the environment.
Rethinking a fashion brand into one that puts sustainability at the forefront of its considerations is no easy task. It’s a good thing for the luxury brand HELLO FRESH that sustainability is a principle on which it was founded.
FRISKMEGOOD is the fashion brand established by Close Boyd explode on the internet and revolutionize the fashion game.
Founding the company in 2017, Boyd has already had the opportunity to work with such great musicians as Ciara, Cardi Band Saweetie, as well as reputable brands such as Nike and Puma with Adidas joining that list earlier this month.
The story of FRISKMEGOOD begins with a crisis after the entrepreneur graduated from university. Boyd, at the time living with her parents in Cleveland, Ohio, expresses that at this time in her life, she felt like a freshman in the real world.
Worried about finding a job and all that the future held for her, the young graduate relied on a reminder: my only dream is to be a fashion designer.
It wasn’t long before the designer hit the drawing board. After a night of searching for the perfect catchy name to compliment his personality, Boyd’s next step was to simply start creating, but there was a catch; new fabrics are expensive.
After I graduated, I was broke. I haven’t found a job. I had no money and I couldn’t afford to buy fabrics,” she explains.
Boyd says creative problem solving is his motivation for making sustainability the foundation of FRISKMEGOOD. Upcycling wasn’t just an option for her; It was her only option.
I started by using what was available to me. My parents’ attic was like a thrift store, I would rework my mom’s old dresses and make crop tops and stuff like that.
It wasn’t long before the artist was challenged by a local fashion design challenge to create a piece from an unconventional material. Her favorite material was used shoes and she created FRISKMEGOOD’s first commodity; the basketball corset. It remains a distinct example of how important a role problem solving played in creating his brand.
In fact, I was upcycling without knowing that I was upcycling.
With a successful run in the competition and a new handcrafted luxury fashion item, the designer was emboldened to tackle FRISKMEGOOD head-on.
Her new sneaker corset designs were posted on e-commerce app Depop where they exploded. Boyd credits Depop for giving his brand the platform it needed to reach new realms of people who appreciate fashion and ultimately propelling FRISKMEGOOD to new heights.
After a number of successes, the designer was thrilled to start buying and using new fabrics, seeing this as a testament to the brand’s luxury status, but it wasn’t long before she realized it wasn’t. didn’t have to be.
Later, I was in a better financial situation and was able to afford beautiful fabrics, but what I realized was that people reacted in two very different ways to my upcycled designs compared to things I made with traditional fabrics. After this realization, I swore to myself not to buy commercial fabrics again and that’s when I fully decided that I would be a sustainable brand and that I would make it my mission.
FRISKMEGOOD has managed to grow continuously by garnering the support of enthusiastic individuals for the thriving branch of fashion that meets at the intersection of sustainability and luxury brands.
FRISKMEGOOD being a luxury brand that takes the lead in eco-friendly high fashion pieces, Boyd has no intention of stopping there. Seeing how important this movement is to the survival and rebirth of the fashion industry, Boyd pushes the boundaries further than ever.
Discussing her current efforts towards this movement, the designer says yes, I’m still a sustainable brand, but I’m now focusing more specifically on circularity.
Boyd thinks it’s one thing to be environmentally conscious as a brand, but it’s another to fight for circularity. I really try to use all my waste. I even made pieces with the soles of used sneakers.
In addition to his famous sneaker corsets, the designers’ updated focus on utilizing every last bit of his hardware has led to quirky products such as a dress made entirely of sneaker soles. This piece is another testament to the role her innovative spirit plays in achieving a high level of fashion while being aware of the environmental impact of the products.
Where Boyd has managed to tap into this important and growing fashion sector, many major players in luxury fashion are doing their best to catch up, but to no avail.
FRISKMEGOOD’s success can be attributed to many things, but above all it’s Boyd’s courage to take a risk and test the limits of fashion. This brand is proof that there are sustainable solutions to luxury fashion, and consumers think so too.
As Boyds’ designs continue to be featured on celebrity social media posts, music videos and even album covers, his takeover is in full effect. As other luxury brands take notice and follow its lead, FRISKMEGOOD’s impact on the future of the fashion industry is undeniable.
As for Boyd, she’s not done yet. I really want to make a name for myself in the fashion industry, and I feel like it’s going to happen. It is already happening.
