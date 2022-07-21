Fashion
Meghan Markle ‘brought Kate Middleton to tears during bridesmaids dress fitting’…
21 July 2022, 12:29
Kate Middleton ‘burst into tears’ after Meghan Markle unfavorably compared Princess Charlotte to her best friend’s daughter during a bridesmaid fitting, according to a bombshell biography.
In his new book Revenge, Tom Bower claims anonymous sources told him the Duchess of Cambridge, 40, and the Duchess of Sussex, 40, disagreed over the hem of Charlotte’s dress as well as on the cut.
They also disagreed on whether bridesmaids “should wear pantyhose” to the wedding.
He also claimed Meghan’s “insistence” was “supported” by her former best friend Jessica Mulroney, mother of another bridesmaid, who added: “Some would say Meghan compared Ivy favorably to Charlotte.”
The alleged version of events is the latest in a long line of claims about disagreement.
Early reports from 2018 claimed that Meghan made Kate cry during an argument over bridesmaids’ dresses.
The Duchess of Sussex later disagreed in her infamous Oprah Winfrey interview, claiming it was the other way around, saying: “She (Kate) was upset about something, but she owned it and she got it. is excused. And she brought me flowers.
“It wasn’t a confrontation, and I actually think it’s not fair for her to go into detail, because she apologized.
“What was hard to overcome was being blamed for something that I not only didn’t do, but happened to me.”
But in his book, Tom says anonymous sources told him the two continued to disagree.
Speaking on Good Morning Britain today, he acknowledged all of his sources were people who don’t like Meghan, confessing: “She’s been pretty clear with all her friends and all the people who work for her to not talking to me, so it was a pretty tough fight but I got enough people to talk to me, more than enough, I got about 80 people.
“However, he insisted the biography was unbiased, adding, ‘I’ve sifted through, never put in things that aren’t true and can’t be verified. “
In the book, Bower also said Kate was “tired” after the birth of her son, Prince Louis, as the wedding approached, and was “irritated by complaints that Meghan was bullying her staff”.
Writing in the biography, Bower said the Duchess of Cambridge was ‘too tired to deal with’ a disagreement over whether bridesmaids should wear tights, but ultimately felt they should to follow protocol. However, he claimed: “Meghan’s insistence was supported by Jessica, Ivy’s mother.”
The disagreement was then followed by a second argument “over the length of Charlotte’s hemline – Kate felt it was too short and didn’t suit her anyway”.
However, Bower claims the Duchess of Sussex ‘wouldn’t compromise’ – and Kate got angry, feeling as if staff complaints about Meghan’s behavior had been upheld.
Read more: BBC apologizes to Charles, William and Harry over Diana interview scandal
Read more: Queen said ‘Thank God Meghan won’t come’ to Prince Philip’s funeral, book says
The infamous row with Prince William’s wife has made headlines around the world after a supposed falling out over bridesmaids’ dresses.
Photos from the wedding at St George’s Chapel, Windsor, appear to show the six bare-legged bridesmaids, while photographs from Prince William and Kate’s wedding in April 2011 show bridesmaids wearing tights.
It was claimed in November 2018 that Meghan made Kate cry over Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress. The Daily Telegraph reported that two sources said the Duchess of Cambridge was crying after a dress fitting with Charlotte. and felt quite emotional,” a source said.
Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously claimed Kate found Oprah’s revelations “mortifying”.
Talk toOK! magazine, Katie explained: “Kate never wanted any suggestion of a breakup with Meghan to come out in the press, so getting that story out there is very difficult.”
Katie added that there are ‘different versions’ of the story and claimed Prince Harry and Meghan know Kate is ‘in no position to answer’.
“From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan talked about,” the royal expert told the publication. able to respond and Meghan and Harry know it.”
The royal expert went on to say that Kate was “saddened, disappointed and hurt” following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey.
