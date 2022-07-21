Fashion
New Britain native designs costumes for baseball legend David Ortiz, including one for Hartford Courant Hall of Fame induction
When baseball legend David Ortiz is inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, the hell will be dressed in a red and blue suit designed by Salvatore Paterno, who grew up in New Britain and has strong family ties here.
Paterno, owner of Milano Fine Men’s Fashion in Long Island, was an Ortizs stylist for about three years. Paterno said the blue suit with red stitching to wear with a white shirt is symbolic of the colors of the flag of America and the Dominican Republic, where Ortiz is from.
Tony Ramos, Ortiz’s assistant, said the costume for the induction was amazing.
Nobody has that, Ramos said.
Ramos also added that the outfit Ortiz wore to Paterno’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game this week was a sensation.
[ Red Sox great David Ortiz admits hes freaking out over Hall of Fame induction speech ]
Ortiz is a 10-time All-Star who helped the Boston Red Sox win three World Series championships.
It’s special because I’ve been a Red Sox fan since 1968,” Paterno said of the costume design. I was an avid Red Sox fan.
Paterno said he was part of the crowd in the ESPN 30 for 30 video during the Yankees’ 2004 Game 7 against the Red Sox ALCS.
Paterno, who will be a guest at the induction, has also been a fan of Ortiz as a person since meeting the slugger through a friend a few years ago. Paterno got to know him better after attending a cigar party featuring the Ortizs product.
He’s a fun guy, a very generous person who gives back to the community, Paterno said. He’s such a good guy.
Paterno became Ortiz’s stylist after gifting the player a costume, as he noticed Ortiz needed things to fit better. Paternos’ specialty, he said, is fitting clothes to body types for the best results. Ortiz needs slimming cuts because although he’s in good shape, he’s boxy, Paterno said.
Paterno said Ortiz told him the suit he made was the best I’ve ever had.
It was there are many custom suits and shirts.
Paterno, who left Italy for America around the age of 12, graduated from Pulaski High School and lived in New Britain until 1978, when he traveled to Miami to learn the clothing trade.
Five things you need to know
Daily
We provide the latest coronavirus coverage in Connecticut every weekday morning.
Paterno had no formal training, but fashion was around him at a young age, he said.
Her mother, who still lives in New Britain with her sister, was a fashion designer, Paterno said, and her father liked to dress fashionably.
As a teenager, Paterno found himself spending a lot of money on nice clothes, sometimes working all month to buy a pair of pants. He decided to go into business so he could continue to dress that way. He was named the best dressed in his high school class.
In Miami, he rose through the ranks of the large quality menswear company where he worked in sales, management and purchasing. Work often took him to Italy.
Paterno said he often travels to Connecticut to see his family and clients here.
In addition to designing Ortiz’s Hall of Fame ceremonial attire, Paterno recently delivered him 12 custom suits and six sports jackets for Ortiz’s future commentator gigs on Fox Sports.
Paterno, who is married with five children, said Ortiz has shared with him many compliments he receives on Paterno’s suits.
Sources
2/ https://www.courant.com/news/connecticut/hc-news-david-ortiz-hall-fame-suit-connecticut-20220721-2zdo5arx7zbvfoakkbp3c7gs2i-story.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Fazl accuses Imran Khan of violating the Constitution July 21, 2022
- The Tories appear to be cooling off on Boris Johnson’s signature policy July 21, 2022
- Phantom and Hollywood Gaming looking to open sports betting parlors July 21, 2022
- If politicians dissolve Big Tech, consumers will pay July 21, 2022
- Even a day after January 6, Trump hesitated to condemn the violence July 21, 2022