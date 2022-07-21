Katie Holmes wore a cover-up dress in 90-degree weather





Katie Holmes found a way to wear a blanket as her midsummer outfit in New York City. The actress stepped out yesterday for an appearance in hello america wearing a white, grey, brown and black striped knit midi dress with a matching shawl by Chloé. She paired the comfy-looking piece with oxford sneakers, also from the brand, and carried a black croc shoulder bag. MEGAGetty Images Holmes didn't seem the least bit bothered by the heatwave in his posh cabin ensemble. She even kept her hair down in relaxed waves. As for glamour, she wore her signature natural makeup. On CMG, Holmes talked about his new film, alone together, premiering tomorrow. "I tried to write something simple enough to shoot it pretty much in one place, and decided to lean into the pandemic, since we've all been through it together," he said. she said about writing the screenplay and shooting the film. at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It's a love story, because I felt like we've all been through so much. And for me, during that time, I really gravitated towards looking at things that I knew the end was pretty hopeful." MEGAGetty Images Holmes, who is currently dating songwriter and producer Bobby Wooten III, continued, "It felt right to write. And I had read a lot of different stories about people falling in love, people were getting divorced, people having babies, you know, all of them And I was like, 'Well, I think I'd rather tell a story about people coming together than coming apart.'"

