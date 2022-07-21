Migrant smuggling in Texas: 4 men charged in tractor-trailer operation that left 53 dead

Juries returned the indictments in San Antonio on Wednesday, charging Homero Zamorano Jr., 46, of Pasadena, Texas, and Christian Martinez, 28, of Palestine, Texas, with one count each of conspiracy to transporting undocumented migrants resulting in death; the transport of undocumented migrants resulting in death; conspiracy to transport undocumented migrants causing serious bodily harm and endangering lives; and the transportation of undocumented migrants resulting in serious bodily injury and endangering lives, according to a Justice Department press release.

If convicted, the men could face the death penalty for the most serious charges, the DOJ said.

Authorities were able to link Zamorano and Martinez to the operation through surveillance footage and phone communications obtained through a search warrant, the DOJ said.

Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez, 23, and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao, 48, both Mexican citizens, are also each charged with one count of possession of a firearm while in the illegally in the United States, according to the DOJ. If found guilty, the agency says they could face up to 10 years in prison.