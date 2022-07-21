Connect with us

Fashion

Migrant smuggling in Texas: 4 men charged in tractor-trailer operation that left 53 dead

Published

30 seconds ago

on

By

 


Juries returned the indictments in San Antonio on Wednesday, charging Homero Zamorano Jr., 46, of Pasadena, Texas, and Christian Martinez, 28, of Palestine, Texas, with one count each of conspiracy to transporting undocumented migrants resulting in death; the transport of undocumented migrants resulting in death; conspiracy to transport undocumented migrants causing serious bodily harm and endangering lives; and the transportation of undocumented migrants resulting in serious bodily injury and endangering lives, according to a Justice Department press release.

If convicted, the men could face the death penalty for the most serious charges, the DOJ said.

Authorities were able to link Zamorano and Martinez to the operation through surveillance footage and phone communications obtained through a search warrant, the DOJ said.
On a road in Texas called

Juan Claudio D’Luna-Mendez, 23, and Juan Francisco D’Luna-Bilbao, 48, both Mexican citizens, are also each charged with one count of possession of a firearm while in the illegally in the United States, according to the DOJ. If found guilty, the agency says they could face up to 10 years in prison.

CNN has reached out to each man’s attorneys for comment.

D’Luna-Mendez and D’Luna-Bilbao were initially charged the same day the migrants were found, after officers discovered the truck’s license plate was registered to an address in San Antonio, a previously reported reported CNN.

While surveying the home, police saw the two men at the residence and found a gun in the console of a truck D’Luna-Bilbao was driving.

Both men are Mexican nationals who resided illegally in the United States, according to the affidavit.

Law enforcement officers investigate the tractor-trailer on June 27, 2022 in San Antonio, Texas.

In addition to the 53 people who died, nearly a dozen others were hospitalized with heat-related conditions after being trapped inside a refrigerated tractor-trailer found abandoned on the outskirts of San Antonio.

Authorities were alerted to the scene on June 27 after an employee working in a nearby building heard calls for help. Upon arrival, authorities found the tractor-trailer full of people, some on the ground and in nearby brush, “many of them dead and some of them incapacitated,” according to the DOJ.

Firefighters said patients at the scene were hot to the touch and suffering from heat stroke and exhaustion. According to San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood, the truck apparently did not have working air conditioning and there was no sign of water inside.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures on the day the truck was found ranged from 90 to 100 degrees.

CNN’s Elizabeth Wolfe, Nicole Chavez, Amir Vera, Joe Sutton, Amy Simonson, Amanda Musa, Travis Caldwell, Priscilla Alvarez, Rosalina Nieves and Raja Razek contributed to this report.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/21/us/san-antonio-migrant-trailer-deaths-indictments/index.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: