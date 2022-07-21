Fashion
20 best reusable coffee mugs, travel mugs and tumblers of 2022: Vogue editors reveal their favorite picks
What are the best reusable coffee cups and travel mugs? Ask a vogue editor, and their enthusiasm for their favorite ship could rival that of the latest major fashion collection. If one of your goals for 2022 is to live more sustainably, buying a reusable coffee mug, tumbler or travel mug is an easy way to incorporate virtue into your life. everyday life. Many of us are guilty of grabbing a latte and, after an hour or two, quickly throwing that paper or plastic cup in the trash. In 2018, Reuters reported that 64% of Americans are drinking more coffee daily (the highest level since 2012) and recent search shows that this could lead to a Long life wingspan. So there’s no need to give up your daily coffee, just bring a cup which will help reduce the amount of single-use plastic thrown away each day, but can also be chic.
Below, 20 vogue the editors talk about their favorite reusable coffee mugs and top travel mug picks.
Ciarra Lorren Zatorski, Associate Fashion Editor
Over the years, I’ve really learned to love sipping a nice cup of tea or hot water with lemon throughout the day, but I hate lugging around a bulky tumbler! By nature, the Museum of Peace & Quiet tumbler has been my minimalist dream with a sleek silhouette and color blocking details. Not only is it functional with vacuum insulated stainless steel, but it’s also pleasing to the eye.
Clarissa Schmidt, Commercial Producer
My friends and family know that coffee is my must have accessory, every day. I start my mornings with a fresh cup of coffee, whether walking my dog or grabbing one on the go for a day at the office. I received a set of Corkcicle for my birthday a few years ago (a matching mug and canteen), while we hunkered down in quarantine, because my dad knew I missed my routine of running to my favorite cafes. Needless to say, I’ve used it every day since, and no other mug has kept my coffee hot as long as this one. The rest is history!
Elise Browchuk, Marketing and Events Manager, Experiences
The Maison Kitsunes reusable tumbler is a timeless replica of the brand’s iconic coffee cups and cafes. Whether I’m on the go or working from my desk, sipping that cup of coffee always reminds me of Paris.
Ian Malone, Manager, Experiences
Why should a portable cup be simple? This sculptural and colorful version is sure to add visual interest wherever you go. Suitable for hot or cold drinks, this bottle is the perfect accessory at any time of the year.
Kiana Murden, Beauty Business Writer
Even though it’s not coffee, I love starting my day with a pick-up drink! Matcha, turmeric lattes, tea, anything goes! Whatever I choose, I always take my W&P Porter mug. Not only is it the fanciest reusable mug I’ve owned, but the non-slip handle is comfortable to the touch while I sip.
Laura Jackson, Business Writer
I love how unobvious this coffee mug from Fellow is. It’s small enough to fit in any purse or work bag, yet can still hold a large amount of coffee to keep you caffeinated throughout the day.
Irene Kim, Production and Editorial Coordinator, Vogue Runway
There’s nothing worse than watered down iced coffee or lukewarm hot coffee, which is why I’ve only used a cork tumbler when making coffee at home. It’s been my favorite since my college days, for its ability to keep drinks hot on even the coldest day of the year. I like that it’s also made of stainless steel, which makes it easy to clean after use.
Julie Tong, Commercial Director
There’s nothing worse than having your simmering hot coffee cool while you’re away from your desk. Enter: Emberthe an innovatively designed reusable coffee mug that is designed to keep your coffee hot and fresh for hours. Great!
Elise Taylor, Senior Writer
Two things I love about the Hays Sowden mug: 1. the great design (contrasting colors! clean lines!) and 2. its ability to keep your coffee cold or hot for twelve hours. Considering I’m still drinking iced coffee in the depths of the New York winter, I’ll probably never need that last temperature meticulously maintained! But it’s always nice to have options.
Steff Yotka, editor of fashion news and emerging platforms
I drink a lot, in fact, way too much coffee, and I hate lugging a giant thermos around with me all day. When I found this collapsible coffee mug, it was bliss. It folds up to fit in my little purse, so once I’m done drinking a cold brew, I can pack it up and forget about it…until my next cup.
Alexis Bennett, Business Writer
Sorry, cappuccino lovers, I can’t stand the taste of coffee at all. Instead, tea is my favorite morning drink. I feel really classy when I sip it from my favorite Tea Forte mug. It has a lid that lets me take it with me when I’m on the go, and the pretty flower print makes me feel like an extra Bridgerton.
May Morsch, Associate Market Editor
I love my Kinto travel mug for hot and cold coffee. The clever double lid not only prevents annoying (or dangerous!) spills, but also keeps ice cubes at bay.
Willow Lindley, Props Manager
I’m obsessed with my Keep mug. It’s a great size and looks more like a traditional take-out mug to me. Plus, it’s super easy to clean, which means I’m much more likely to keep using it!
Naomi Elize, Market Writer
I’m not a big coffee drinker but I love my tea! This reusable mug from Miir is my go-to whenever I’m on the run and need to grab my drink on the go. I also love the clean and modern design of the mug!
Lilah Ramzi, Features and Commerce Editor
This speckled thermos looks like something a loving 1950s housewife would have filled with coffee and left waiting on the counter for her husband’s morning commute. I’m not a housewife, but it goes well with my mid-century vintage wardrobe!
Madeline Fass, Market Writer
For someone like me whose coffee order is a good ol’ drip and a little half and half (which just might make me the only non-dairy coffee order in NYC), there’s something to drink in a ceramic imitation of the classic bodega paper cup. Perfect for sipping coffee or tea every day at my desk or straight to my home without paper or plastic.
Nicole Phelps, Director, vogue Track
I faithfully use my Joco Cup every day. The boredom of washing it every morning is offset by the virtuous virtue I feel as I queue to pay among all the single-use plastics.
Liana Satenstein, Senior Fashion Editor
I was a die-hard user of disposable cups because I’m probably lazy and myopic about recycling etc. But I have to say, I love this coffee mug that I keep at my desk and have my morning coffee. I haven’t used a disposable cup since I bought it.
Alexandra Michler, Director, Fashion Initiatives
I really like this little blush cup from W&Pit which is not too big, so we avoid too much caffeine!
Laird Borrelli-Persson, Archive Editor
This soccer mom, tennis mom, was actually craving a cup of tea while watching games, so the hubsters lent me her Zojirushi thermos/mug. It’s elegant. It has a lock function. It keeps things super hot or super cold. I have been sold. I wanted one for Christmas and Santa Claus came with a gift that keeps on giving. Now I never leave the house without her.
