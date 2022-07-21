Fashion
The bride wore a $24 wedding dress she had saved up years before her engagement
- Maranda Vandergriff got married on November 1, 2020, in a wedding dress she purchased from Goodwill.
- The dress cost $24 and she bought it years before she was even engaged.
- In June, she shared a TikTok video that showed how she had been edited. It garnered over 200,000 views.
Maranda Vandergriff has been saving all her life, but she never expected that a dress she randomly bought at Goodwill would become her dream wedding dress years later.
In June, the 27-year-old creative director shared a tik tok video of the second-hand dress she wore to her wedding in November 2020. The video has over 202,000 views as of Thursday.
Vandergriff told Insider that she and her family have been participating as volunteer models at the Goodwill Vintage Fashion Show in Knoxville, Tennessee, for over a decade now. In 2014, she tried on a ’70s-style wedding dress designed with a scalloped edge and lace appliqué neckline, but didn’t end up wearing it on the runway. After the fashion show, the dress went on sale for $30. As a model, she was entitled to a 20% discount, so she bought the wedding dress for $24.
“Since I’ve been a thrift store my whole life, I know that when you find something special in the thrift store, you either get it or you may never see it again,” Vandergriff said. “I bought it even though I wasn’t planning on getting married at any time. It was just an option I had for the future.”
In 2019, Vandergriff got engaged to the same boyfriend she was dating when she purchased the wedding dress at Goodwill. She told Insider that after keeping it in her closet for five years, she realized it was her dream dress.
“I’ve been collecting vintage clothes for years, so it was perfect to wear this vintage dress that I saved from my wedding,” she added.
When it came time to alter the dress, Vandergriff turned to her mother and maternal grandmother for help. She used lace fabric that her mother bought on a trip to the UK in 2020 to create the new sleeves for the dress. Vandergriff also reused small beads from her mother’s handmade wedding dress to sew a few pieces of the open scalloped edge onto the sleeves.
“It was such a special experience to alter my wedding dress with the help of my mother and grandmother,” she said. “My mom made her wedding dress and my grandma taught me how to sew, so I felt like I was coming full circle and honoring my parents’ wedding at the same time.”
“Including multiple generations of my family in the process was special,” Vandergriff added. “It made this dress even more beautiful on my wedding day. It was an honor to have my whole family involved from start to finish.”
It took about six weeks for the bride, her mother and her maternal grandmother to alter the dress. Vandergriff said her paternal grandmother died shortly before the wedding and was unable to see the final version of the dress. To honor her, she had one of her paternal grandmother’s scarves tied around her bridal bouquet. Vandergriff also celebrated his family by borrowing his wedding shoes from his sister.
When Vandergriff saw the final version of her wedding dress, she said she couldn’t have been happier. She told Insider that in 2019 she sketched out what she wanted her wedding look to be, and everything ended up fitting the sketch perfectly.
“The wedding dress was almost identical to my original vision. I was thrilled to be able to bring that vision to life,” she said.
