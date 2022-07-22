Wearing a skirt made me feel like Brad Pitt, until the wind changed





Salvation for weak wallets can be found at Dangerfield, a store I last visited during a brief goth teenage period in the eighties. I swapped my black pants for a $47 punk-inspired, faux leather skirt (if you squint) that came to just below the knees and worked easily with my shirt, tie and black boots. In line, the skirt was modeled by a man and the size was in traditional inches. Acting National Fashion Editor Damien Woolnough finds the Brad Pitt inside, wearing a Dangerfield skirt. For a masculine effect, skirts work best with a tailored jacket, shirt, tie, chunky brogues and cropped black socks, says Grace fashion director Kim Payne. You want to keep the tonal look in black or gray. While browsing Sydney’s CBD, I received more stares than usual, which is sure to happen to Brad Pitt when he leaves the house and queues for a macchiato. I certainly wasn’t ready to date Angelina Jolie, but I felt like a leading man. Having played with masculine and feminine all my adult life, I find the meaning we attach to these pieces of fabric once they’re on a human body endlessly interesting, says Dr. Timo Rissanen, Associate Professor of Fashion at Sydney University of Technology. A short skirt can be a great way to show off thighs and legs like Pitts, and buttocks.

Loading I’m all for him wearing skirts, more please, but that brown and pink look isn’t it. Navigating in a skirt can be tricky, I discovered when catching a train (although the seat next to me remained empty) and when the winter wind threatened to reveal a Scottish approach to my investigation. Given the recent cold snap we’ve had, give it maybe a month or two before you lose the pants, Millar says. Until then, you may have to settle for the frustration of trying to look like Chris Hemsworth in tailored pants.

