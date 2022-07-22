Espy Awards red carpet fashion catches Florida clothing designer’s eye





Espy Awards red carpet fashion catches the eye of Palm Beach County clothing designer Updated: 8:34 a.m. EDT July 21, 2022

ANGELA ROZIER HAS HISTORY. IT'S LIKE WATER. ANGELA: DAVID MAISON HAS A SENSE OF STYLE. SO IF I COME TO GET YOU AND WANT TO GO TO THE ESPY, WHAT WILL YOU TELL ME? >> I WILL TELL YOU THAT YOU HAVE COME TO THE RIGHT PLACE, BECAUSE I CAN REALLY MAKE YOU ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE. ANGELA: PALM BEACH COUNTY CLOTHING DESIGNER SAYS HE WAS BLESSED TO DRESS SEVERAL CELEBRITIES AT THE 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS THIS YEAR, AND EVEN THOUGH HE DIDN'T ATTEND THE ESPY AWARDS, HE IS STILL INTERESTED. >> I TRY TO WATCH AS MANY SHOWS AS I CAN, JUST TO GET AN IDEA WHERE THE TRENDS ARE GOING. SO, AT THE SAME TIME, I HAVE MY STYLE, AND I RESPECT THE TASTE OF CUSTOMERS. ANGELA: HE HAS A LOT OF RED CARPET FASHIONS TO CHOOSE FROM HERE IN HIS SHOWROOM AT WEST PALM BEACH. YOU CAN FIND MEN'S DRESSES, JACKETS — >> THIS IS REALLY VERY COOL. YOU CAN SEE THE QUALITY OF IT. ITS 100% SILK. ANGELA: DESIGNER SHOES, AND EVERYTHING IN BETWEEN. >> IT'S A DIFFERENT KIND OF PATINA. THESE ARE PANTS, AND IF YOU PAIR IT WITH SOMETHING LIKE THIS, YOU COULD CATCH ANY RED CARPET AND LOOK REALLY AMAZING. ANGELA: AND IF WHAT YOU'RE LOOKING FOR IS NOT HERE — I LOVE THIS A-LINE LOOK. >> A-LINE LOOK, OK. ANGELA: HE HAS A CHIC FOR TAKING WHAT YOU ENVISAGE AND PUTTING IT ONTO PAPER. I LIKE IT! ANGELA: AND HE'S EVEN KNOWN FOR USING MUSIC AS INSPIRATION. >> LITTLE GIRL, MY LITTLE GIRL. I THINK THESE ARE THE SUPREMES, IF I'M NOT MISSING, AND I DESIGNED THIS DRESS, AND IT WAS A GREAT SUCCESS. I THINK I SOLD 2,000 OF THESE DRESSES. ANGELA: CREATIVITY IS IN HER GENES. HE COMES FROM THREE GENERATIONS OF DESIGNERS. HE AND HIS FAMILY CAME FROM CUBA TO THE UNITED STATES IN 1995, AND HE CREDITS THEIR HARD WORK AND DETERMINATION IN HELPING HER FOLLOW HIS HEART. >> THEY MADE ME FEEL THAT ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE. THIS IS SO COOL. YOU LOOK SO CHIC. ANGELA: AT WEST PALM BEACH, ANGELA ROZIER, WPBF 25 NEWS. 

Awards shows like the Espys aren't just about being recognized, but about feeling and looking your best. A South Florida clothing designer weighs in on the big moment and red carpet fashion. 

David Maison has a sense of style. The Palm Beach County clothing designer says he had the chance to dress several celebrities at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards this year and while he didn't attend the Espy Awards, he is interested. 

"I try to watch as many shows as possible just to get a sense of where the trends are going," Maison said. "At the same time, I have my own style and I respect clients' tastes." 

Maison has plenty of red carpet fashions to choose from here in his West Palm Beach showroom, and if what you're looking for isn't there, he has a knack for taking what you envision and putting it on paper. 

Creativity is in his genes. He comes from three generations of designers. His family came to the United States from Cuba in 1995 and he credits their hard work and determination for helping him follow his heart. 

"They made me feel like anything is possible," Maison said.

