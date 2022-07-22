‘Bridezilla’ backed for ejecting bridesmaid over wine-stained wedding dress

Internet commentators remained skeptical after a bride revealed how her generations-old wedding dress was doused in red wine just hours before the ceremony.

Posting to Reddit’s r/AmITheA** forum, Redditor u/bridezillaaita3 (otherwise known as the original poster, or OP) said she was getting ready for her special day when she discovered that one of her bridesmaids d Honor had spilled onto the dress, which originally belonged to her late mother.

Entitled, “[Am I the a**hole] for getting married after my bridesmaid spilled wine on my wedding dress? » Publish received over 10,000 votes and nearly 2,000 comments in the past six hours.

“Because the dress was so important to me, I had a big plan to protect it from harm,” OP began. “I would only wear the dress to the wedding itself, and would switch to a more casual dress for the reception…I wouldn’t eat or drink anything, and stay indoors at all times.”

Along with the warning that she’s usually not that intense when it comes to cleanliness, the original poster said she was determined to keep the dress in pristine condition and the idea of ​​it being damaged” broke”. [her] heart.”

But after leaving the dress to her bridesmaids – who, according to the original poster, were aware of her strict no food, no drink policy – ​​all caution was thrown to the wind.

“On the day of the wedding…they opened a bottle of Pinot Noir (my favorite) as a celebration,” OP wrote. “One of my bridesmaids…wanted to see my dress up close. She got really close to it, and…somehow, her hand holding the wine glass slipped and wine spilled on the bottom of the dress.”

“I started sobbing,” OP continued. “I asked [the bridesmaid] what was she doing holding red wine so close to my dress when she knew how careful I was.

“She rejected it and said it wasn’t that bad because I was planning on wearing the dress so it could have been damaged that way too,” OP added. “I called her thoughtless, reckless and stupid [and] that she was no longer part of the marriage and that I wanted her to leave.”

Despite months of planning, multiple rehearsals and overwhelming levels of excitement, weddings rarely go off without a hitch.

In fact, WeddingWire reports that big-day complications are common and rarely catastrophic.

Problems with vendors and venues, unexpected bad weather, and drama between family members are largely beyond the married couple’s control. But fashion issues, ranging from stains and rips to broken heels and missing buttons, can be prepped and resolved quickly.

WeddingWire recommends that bridal parties be equipped with simple stain removers and sewing kits, as well as back-up options if clothing or other accessories are too damaged to wear.

Backup options, however, rarely mean the same as a bride or groom’s first choice, and can put a major damper on otherwise perfect wedding days.

Concluding her viral post on Reddit, the original poster said that after the wedding, her bridal party joked that she had been a “bridezilla” for kicking out the bridesmaid who stained her dress. , and claimed the spill was an “honest mistake”.

Throughout the post’s comments section, Redditors pushed back on this notion, with many respondents wondering why someone would bring red wine around a sentimental wedding dress and others suspecting that the spill wouldn’t go away. was not a mistake at all.

“WHY would you want to walk around with a glass of wine next to a white wedding dress that had such extreme sentimental value??” Redditor u/loloannd raved in the lead comment for the post, which received nearly 18,000 upvotes. “[Not the a**hole].”

“Even if the dress wasn’t sentimental…the fact that it’s your wedding dress automatically makes it VIP,” they continued. “And the fact that [she] didn’t look sorry, it makes me feel like she deserved to be kicked out.”

Redditor u/straightaspasta, whose comment received nearly 4,000 upvotes, offered a similar response.

“[Not the a**hole] at all,” they assured. ” If I was [the bridesmaid]I would have been absolutely mortified and apologized profusely.”

“To say it ‘could have been damaged while wearing it’ is the worst deviant excuse,” Redditor u/No-Rub1544 added. “I would have done the same as you.”

In a separate series of comments, a trio of Redditors also showed their support for the original poster, but made much more serious allegations against the wine-spilling bridesmaid.

“Honey, I think you need some new friends,” Redditor u/Primary-Criticism929 wrote, receiving over 8,000 upvotes. “It was NOT an accident. [She] did it on purpose and the others covered for it.”

“There’s no way this was an accident,” echoed Redditor u/Fainora, receiving over 2,000 upvotes.

“Can’t I be the only one who thinks she did this on purpose?” Redditor uNext-End-4696 chimed in, receiving over 3,000 upvotes. “I’m incredibly uncoordinated and even I wouldn’t do something like that.”

Newsweek contacted u/bridezillaaita3 for comment.