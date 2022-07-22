Office administrator job with AMIRI





AMIRI is looking for an Office Administrator to join our growing team! As a brand ambassador and first point of contact for many parties at AMIRI, this role requires an exceptional level of professionalism and enthusiasm. General office duties include, but are not limited to: Answer all incoming calls in a professional manner, transferring them to the appropriate person or taking a message.

Help maintain the overall aesthetic of the office – keep the lobby/reception area tidy, restock supplies throughout the office daily, etc.

In accordance with the company’s health and safety protocol:

Warmly welcome all guests, vendors, messengers and customers as they arrive and create a welcoming and comfortable environment.

Help oversee the company’s health and safety program – perform safety audits, order supplies, and maintain company health and safety documents in compliance.

Prepare conference rooms for management meetings, interviews and orientations; ensure rooms are well stocked and properly sanitized.

Facilitate the proper distribution of incoming mail and packages.

In accordance with the protocol facilitating shipping and logistics:

Assist in scheduling couriers for outgoing samples, 3PL pickups/drop-offs and other items as needed.

Maintain an accurate inventory of shipping/packing materials, ordering more supplies as needed

Serve as primary point of contact with UPS, DHL and USPS

Track packages to ensure prompt delivery

Other administrative tasks include, but are not limited to:

Complete expense reports, code invoices and audit receipts

Collaborate with HR to prepare and/or perform regular audits (including security audits, building inspections, etc.)

Other administrative tasks as requested by management. Advantages and Benefits: Comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental and vision care.

401k match

Opportunities for growth and collaboration

Unlimited PTO policy, we trust our employees to manage their time!

