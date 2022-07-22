Fashion should pay attention to Instagram content issues

I don’t know when it happened, but I spend more time on TikTok than Instagram now.

There are two main reasons for this change: I like content on TikTok more and I like content on Instagram less.

In this last feeling, I don’t seem to be alone. Lately Instagram users have complained about their feeds filled with ads and suggested posts with little clear relevance to them. This has been my experience too. For a period, I received an inordinate number of videos of ping pong (aka table tennis), for example. I do not know why.

Instagram is still the biggest platform, with some 2 billion monthly active users. TikTok said in September that it reached 1 billion. But TikTok leads in some key metrics. The app was downloaded more than Instagram in the first quarter of 2022. In the US, the average TikTok user also spends 29 hours per month on the app compared to eight hours for the average Instagram user, Bloomberg reported.

These changes have fashion implications.

For manual and traditional trend forecasting, we mainly operate on TikTok, because that’s where we now spot the first signals, Julie Pont, fashion and creative director of Heuritech, who makes her predictions by analyzing large quantities of images social media with AI, I was told recently.

These days, TikTok is where trends like coastal granny with its breezy, seaside minimalism seem to be bubbling. The app also has an outsized influence on younger shoppers. In a survey last year, 39% of Gen Z respondents said that TikTok videos were among the influential factors that would make them buy a new product. Instagram Ads and Instagram Influencers trail behind at 23% and 22%, respectively. Even though Instagram still has a bigger audience and bigger marketing budgets, TikTok has become something fashion companies need to pay attention to.

Pont said Heuritech still does a lot of its forecasting on Instagram, but that’s partly because the data load of processing static images is more manageable than video. They crashed their servers analyzing the video. Still, Pont has been pushing internally for the company to focus on TikTok.

She pointed out various reasons why TikTok is better than Instagram at identifying trends. It’s more focused on reposts than likes, so content spreads faster and three-dimensional videos offer more information than two-dimensional images that might only show part of an outfit. . In his opinion, TikTok users are also more creative.

Looking at my own use of TikTok and Instagram, I noticed that I searched for different types of content across the platforms. I head to TikTok for high-quality travel and food videos, funny animals, and other entertainment. It competes with Netflix for my attention. Instagram, on the other hand, is where I go to see my friends’ vacation photos.

Except I’m seeing fewer messages from my friends and getting more suggested content that I don’t particularly like. The main theory behind this is that Instagram is making changes to push back against TikTok, which Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Instagram’s parent company Meta, has acknowledged as a serious threat.

We display suggested posts in the feed as a way to personalize your Instagram experience and are constantly working to improve the quality of these recommendations, a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. It’s also important that people have meaningful control over their experience, which is why we provide transparency and controls such as the ability to repeat recommendations you don’t want to see.

Notably, I still get most of my fashion content from Instagram. Over the years I’ve followed a number of brands, designers, retailers, photographers and stylists there and haven’t recreated the same network on TikTok. Of course, it doesn’t matter if I don’t open Instagram that much, and their audience moves to another platform, fashion designers, creatives, and businesses will eventually follow.

Instagram is not going away. It still has a hold on a large number of users and brands will continue to spend money to reach them for some time to come. For years, its visual format combined with its reach have made it the most important social network for fashion brands looking to connect with audiences in the US and Europe. But brands are likely to rethink their marketing and content strategies as TikTok gets closer to claiming that title for itself, and for now, there’s good reason to believe that will eventually happen.