The project returns to New York with smaller format, gender-fluid brands

The Project men’s trade show returned to New York this week after being on hiatus for the past two years due to COVID-19.

For its return to the Big Apple, the trade event, owned by Informa Markets Fashion, moved from its home at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Midtown West to the smaller Iron23 location in Chelsea. It also added a fluid fashion range to its mix and opened a mainstream pop-up store that ran alongside the B2B event.

We are no longer a menswear show, Edwina Kulego, vice president of menswear and international business development at Informa Fashion Markets, told FN during an interview at the event. I want Project to reflect the times. This show began as the most influential trade event in the industry. It was creative and out of the box with crazy themes, great energy, and a great sense of community. This new format is how we’re going to get back to those roots.

Kulego added that Project New York reflects how fashion is a conduit to community and expression within the menswear and gender fluid categories, and that each designer chosen to showcase their collections at the event played a role. important role in shaping the industry as it exists. today or introduces new approaches to weave community, culture and fashion.

A total of 70 brands showed up for the redesigned show in apparel, footwear and accessories. For shoes specifically, Paraboot, SauconiaKrojay, The Rad Black Kids, Pantofola dOro, Krost and many more presented their latest collections.

For some of the brands FN spoke to, inflation and shipping delays are always top of mind. Almost all shoe labels said they were missing samples that were either stuck in customs or not even produced yet.

For Paraboot, North American sales agent Cameron Shirvani told FN that most of its Spring 23 samples were still in Europe. He was only able to show basic carryover styles in person and relied on catalogs to sell the extensive offering to buyers.

Shoes at The Rad Black Kids booth at Project New York. – Credit: Stephen Garner / FN

Stephen Garner / FN

At The Rad Black Kids, founder and designer Thulani Ngazimbi was showing off designs that were originally meant to be on the shelves now. He now expects these to drop later this fall as soon as production ends in Portugal. Fortunately, the retailers I work with have understood the production issues we are facing, Ngazimbi told FN. We’re starting to overproduce a bit more, which our factory has agreed to release as needed.

The price was briefly mentioned in a conversation with Saucony Originals Sales Manager Elissa Weinberg. She noted that the brand had raised prices this season, but attributed the cost difference to improved quality and production.

Overall, Pantofola dOro CEO Kim Williams felt optimistic this season. We have received great feedback and orders for our collection, said Williams. The football-inspired brand, founded in Italy in 1886, now offers a full range of sports and lifestyle sneakers and has partnered with emerging designers like KidSuper. This new brand energy is helping us grow in the US, which is very exciting.

Shoes on the Pantofola dOro booth at Project New York. – Credit: Stephen Garner / FN

Stephen Garner / FN

After more than two years of virtual and hybrid trade shows, retail buyers seem eager to return to in-person trade shows. Kelly Helmanpresident of Informa Markets Fashion, told FN that Saks, Neiman Marcus, Shopbop Mens and Nordstrom took part in the Project New York fashion show on the first day of the event, with others expected.

Asked if she hears retailers’ concerns about the cost of travel to industry events such as Project, Helfman admitted the topic has come up, but so far most have not. not stop traveling. After leaving Miami and our Destination event during Swim Week, we had great retail turnout, Helfman said. We make every effort to limit the costs of participation in our events as much as possible. We’ve taken on extra costs this season to ensure we stay affordable, but unfortunately we can’t control rising airline and hotel costs.

As for Project’s sequel, Helfman told FN that the show will bring the same energy they created in New York to Vegas in August. You’re going to see even more categories in Vegas, from activewear to tailored and contemporary clothing, Helfman said. Our denim sector is also making a strong comeback. Hudson, Levis, Joes Jeans and 7 for All Mankind are all returning next month.

And for the New York event’s future, Kulego and Helfman said they wanted to keep the show intimate in the Big Apple. We can confirm that we will be returning to Iron23 in January for the 2023 Fall/Winter season, Helfman said.

